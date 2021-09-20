FIFA 22 soundtrack is the largest ever, with over 120 songs included

EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 22 soundtrack, boasting that this year's game features the largest ever collection of music in the series, with an unprecedented 122 songs representing 27 nations.

"This year’s main Soundtrack offers 52 new tracks – a genre-spanning collection of bold and uplifting rhythms from artists like Glass Animals, Polo & Pan, Bakar, CHVRCHES, and more," says a press release from EA.

"FIFA 22 will also showcase music from some of the world’s hottest newcomers such as NYC vocalist Casper Caan, Australian alt-rockers Bloodmoon, Brazilian vocal phenom CAIO PRADO and London soul singer Hope Tala."

Over on the Volta Football side, the vibe is a little bit different; the 70 songs dedicated to that side of the game deliver a mix of hip-hop, grime, electronic and wider genres of music than you'll find in the more mainstream-focused FIFA 22 side.

"Its gritty underground vibe can be felt in the scuttling trainers on a packed dirt lot or hot concrete playground," says EA. "Anywhere that players can express their individual style, the soundtrack will be the amped-up underscore to all the action."

Some of the artists don't just stop at getting their music in the game, either; Swedish House Mafia, AJ Tracey, CHIKA and DJ Snake all have exclusive new FUT Kits that they've designed in the game, too.

You can listen to the full soundtrack now on Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music.

The soundtrack announcement follows the cover reveal EA debuted back in July, and the announcemnet of the game's October 1 release date and the new Hypermotion animation system, too.

FIFA 22 is set for release October 1 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch (legacy). The game is $70 on new consoles