You can now play 10 Hours of FIFA 22 with EA Play on consoles and PC

EA Play members are now able to play 10 hours worth of FIFA 22 thanks to a new trial.

If you are a EA Play Pro member, you can play it on your PC from today.

The 10-hour gameplay trial will allow you to start building your Ultimate Team squad, create a club in Career Mode and play Volta Football. All progress will carry over at launch for members who purchase the full game. Members also get early access challenges with rewards live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team from now through September 30.

If you are not an EA Play member, you can access 30 days for just $0.99, and this includes the FIFA 22 trial. After that, it will run you $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year. The service is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

FIFA 22 is out rather soon, and it features a new goalkeeper system which unlocks more reliable shot-stopping and smarter decision-making between the posts. Real-world data imported into the game also ups the ball physics game to “a new level of realism” with tuned parameters such as speed, swerve, air drag, air resistance, ground friction, and rolling friction.

There’s also a new gameplay mechanic called Explosive Sprint that gives you more control over acceleration when dribbling or defending. And there are new attacking tactics which will give you more control over how you play.

Those playing on PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X/S, will benefit from HyperMotion gameplay technology which is exclusive to the platforms. With it, you will notice a difference in how real-human movement data powers how both individuals and teams move across the game thanks to a machine learning algorithm that writes new animations in real-time, based on 8.7 million frames of match capture data.

And thanks to deeper player intelligence driven by the power of next-gen consoles, the game will feature a newer level of tactical realism. This means better AI as it is able to make up to 6x more decisions per second and gives attackers more awareness of surroundings. It also allows them to make smarter runs in build-up play, and lets them react to loose balls quicker.

You’ll be able to pick the game up on October 1, unless you purchased the Ultimate Edition, which unlocks on September 27.