The father of Devil May Cry himself Hideaki Itsuno has found a new home at LightSpeed Studios, and is working on new AAA action games

Hideaki Itsuno, father of the Devil May Cry series as well as other Capcom bangers like Rival Schools and Dragon's Dogma, has found a new home at LightSpeed Studios. It's here that he'll be working on new "AAA action games", and they're hiring right now!

LightSpeed Studios, which is known mostly for its work on shooters like PUBG Mobile and Undawn, has opened a Japanese studio with Itusno at the helm. It appears that the company is keen to branch out into new genres, and as far as senior talent to lead such an expdedition goes, Itsuno is certainly one of the better folks to snatch up.

Itsuno's departure from Capcom earlier this year was sombre news for many of his fans. He never indicated he was leaving game development entirely - quite the opposite in fact as he said he hoped to continue creating new and beautiful games in his farewell post - but it did leave the future of several Capcom IPs in limbo. Devil May cry is one, with Itsuno and his team having relatively recently released the brilliant Devil May Cry 5. There's also Dragon's Dogma 2, one of this year's best action RPGs and a long-time passion IP for the man.

Looking at the LightSpeed Studios website, we can see they're hiring for a variety of roles including a sound director, engineers, artists, and a narrative designer. This points towards the early development of a new game, one that requires a wave of new staff to start work on it in earnest.

Obviously, there's not much else to go on as of now, but for fans of high-flying action, LightSpeed Studios has suddenly become a company worth keeping an eye on in the coming years. What do you think they'll end up making? Let us know below!