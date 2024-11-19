Farming Simulator 25 has sold 2 million copies already - that's more than Alan Wake 2

Remedy Entertainment - the developer behind the excellent Alan Wake 2 - recently held its Capital Markets Day for investors and financial media. Within this event, loads of juicy bits of info was revealed, including Control 2 being an action RPG, and the aforementioned Alan Wake 2 selling a whopping 1.8 million units!

Those aren't shabby numbers by any means, but I'd like to draw your attention to a game you've probably not heard about at all. Farming Simulator 25! The latest entry in what many believe to be a niche series of farming games, it has sold an eye-watering 2 million copies since it came outon November 12, 2024. Good lord, that's literally last week.

Now, don't let me put two rad games against each other. They're both lovely and deserve the success they've had. But it does beg the question, why does one game get held up as this illustrious critical darling, while the other gets hardly any attention outside of its own community. I play a part in this, sure. There's just as much merit in me writing up a piece on Tekken 8 as there is Farming Simulator 25, both games are popular with interesting community stories surrounding them.

Thank you! Farming Simulator 25 had a great start with many new farmers on the fields. Stay tuned for upcoming improvements and new content soon - we're already on it! 🚜🌾 pic.twitter.com/UI8BliAoUA — Farming Simulator 25 - Available now! (@farmingsim) November 19, 2024

Perhaps it's perception. Despite its lofty sales figures, maybe the nautre of Farming Simulator 25 inherits a niche assumption from folks. But it's not like Farming Simulator 25 is alone in this strange spot - take a look at Steam and you'll see games like Disney Dreamlight Valley, Hearts of Iron 4 expansions and Foxhole in the top sellers. All games with loads of players, but not a huge amount of hype around them. To counter this arguement, maybe it's down to a simpler reason. It's also worth noting that Alan Wake 2 hasn't released on Steam! That's probably a large contributor to how many PC players were willing to hop on and try it out.

This isn't a new development, nor is it some dire omen for games. In fact it's the opposite, it's an indicator that you don't have to be the hottest AAA release to garner fans and success. But it is interesting, how some games get the spotlight while others whirl away on their own. Both Alan Wake 2 and Farming Simulator 25 can do well, and reach their own largely seperate audiences. That, I think, is pretty rad.

Obviously, big congratulations to Farming Simulator 25 for smashing it and getting that many players in. And also here's to Remedy and Alan Wake 2 as it continues work on Control 2 and other exciting projects. I wonder which will do better: Farming Simulator 2026 or Control 2? Only time will tell.

Are you a Farming Simulator 2025 player? Let us know how you're finding the game below!