Giancarlo Esposito has some very real Far Cry 6 tips for you

Far Cry 6 is a little over two weeks away, and Ubisoft is starting to ramp up the game's marketing machine. This is all standard business, of course, but when you have an actor of Giancarlo Esposito's calibre, you stick him in every promo you can.

Seemingly done with the typical push to show how villainous the game’s antagonist, Anton Castillo - Esposito's character - is, Ubisoft has now shifted to featuring the real man himself selling you on the game.

There are a few of these videos, released this week. The most interesting has Esposito essentially going over some of the more common gameplay tips and trying to explain why they won't actually help you. You know, things like using the rocket-powered backpack, stealing tanks from his goons, and even bringing along your pets etc.

There's some flair to these trailers, even if they come across a little pushy. The only other video worth highlighting, linked below, is one where Esposito answers a few genuine fan questions, including addressing the old rumour that his son's character, Diegeo, is actually young Vass from Far Cry 3.

In case you missed it, Ubisoft recently outlined everything coming to Far Cry 6 post launch, and before that, revealed the full PC specs along with performance targets.

Far Cry 6 is out October 7 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Luna.