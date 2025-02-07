Fancy seeing some Warframe and Soulframe yourself? Tennocon tickets are now on sale

If you fancy seeing some Warframe and Soulframe reveals yourself, you might be interested to know that tickets for Tennocon 2025 are now on sale. With these, you can get yourself a pass to Digital Extreme's very own event in London, Ontario. For you Americans out there, why not see a bit of the country that's been in the news quite a bit of late.

This event marks the 10th anniversary of Tennocon, and is partnered with Make a Wish Canada, so will probably be a special one. It's a two-day event, taking place on July 18 - 19, so shouldn't be too rough on the ol' credit card. Unless you want it to, of course. What's money for if not the occasional splurge on a holiday.

The first day will feature a cosplay contest, early merch sales, and autograph signings. There'll even be a live performance of Warframe's discography at the nearby Canada Life Place, which should be nice. The second day is where all the big reveals happen, including panels, a Soulframe panel with the latest update, as well as TennoLive, which is often the home for the biggest announcements of the show.

Other notable nearby locations include Shelby's Legendary Shwarma, the lovely Victoria Park, and of course Area 420, which is just around the corner from the Digital Extremes offices and made the flight home two years ago a lot of fun. It's a place I assume many Warframe players I've spent time with have been to already, judging by how long it takes them to get to the extraction point.

All in all it's a fun show that isn't too big to be cramped and uncomfortable, but still with that size and pomp that makes the whole thing feel special. I would recommend it to any Warframe fan who can go. Who knows, you might meet that Mesa who keeps ruining your extraction relic missions. One can only hope.

Are you keen to go to Tennocon this year? Let us know down below!