Fallout: Vault 33 just won an Emmy, but what is it?

While it might not be the awards you were expecting, the Fallout show has in fact won a couple of Emmys.

Not that many people had doubts, but the Fallout show is now Officially Good, at least if winning an award from a long-running awards body is the thing that determines such a thing. It was the 76th annual Emmys last night, where a whole bunch of awards were given out to, mostly, Shogun (it took home 14 all in all, a record breaking total). But the incredibly popular Shogun wasn't the only show to win awards, it couldn't win them all after all, and everyone's favourite video game adaptation this year (it was never going to be you, Borderlands movie), took home two of them!

The first is one you probably won't even be aware of as a category, which is Outstanding Music Supervision, an award that goes to the very specific role of music supervisor, who is someone that picks out any licensed music a show uses. Had no idea such a role existed but hey, there were some great picks in the Fallout show, so kudos! The other award was in the Outstanding Emerging Media Program category for Fallout: Vault 33 specifically, which is an award given to shows that further enhances the show with behind-the-scenes looks, story and character extensions, engaging its audience in interesting ways - essentially all the extra stuff that just winds up online these days (RIP DVD extras).

Of course you then might be asking, "what is Fallout: Vault 33, is it not just a subtitle that's been added to the show?" Well, as mentioned it's an award for extra bits, and this particular extra bit is a fun little interactive website that features things like an interactive record player where you can play various tunes from the show, as well as a TV where you can watch the in-world ad for Vault 33 that Walton Goggins' character appears in. It might be the awards that you or Amazon were hoping for, but hey, a win's a win! Maybe Goggins will win Outstanding Lead Actor in season 2, which is in the works, in case you forgot.