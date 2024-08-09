Full Fallout 1 remake mod for Fallout 4 has a demo out now, because there simply aren't enough cool Fallout things to play at the moment

Right, so, as you know, us Fallout fans have been really hard done by when it's come to modders and companies doing things with this series we like so far in 2024. It definitely isn't like we've had a Fallout TV Series, Fallout 76 things, and most recently Fallout: London's release, all giving us Fallout stuff to do.

Well, if you've still got room in your schedule for more Fallout stuff, I've got some good news. The modding team behind Fallout: Vault 13, a project dedicated to remaking the very first Fallout game as a Fallout 4 total conversion mod, has just delivered the demo it'd previously told us all to look out for once the summer hit.

To play the demo, you'll need to head on over to Nexus Mods, where you'll find it under exactly the name you'd expect 'Fallout Vault 13 - Demo'. The team says it's "being released as an early access preview to gather feedback from players".

"In this demo," the modders continue, "you will be able to explore a fully realized version of The Inyo, the first of five open-world areas that will be in the full version of the mod. You will be able to begin the classic Fallout journey, revisit several locations from the original game (Vault 13, Vault 15, Shady Sands, the Khan Base), and explore everywhere in between."

There are a few hangups present in the demo that'll be rectified for the full release, with the biggest being that it doesn't feature any voice acting, just "placeholder blank voice lines that can be skipped" due to time constraints. Aside from that, you'll need to follow the advice provided to avoid having your character "disappear from view" when you change their body in the character creator and the skill system has had to be stripped down for the demo due to a bug, meaning "your skills will not automatically adjust when your SPECIAL stats change".

The Fallout: Vault 13 Demo is LIVE!



The Fallout: Vault 13 Demo is LIVE!



Grab it here: https://t.co/PiFT0XXbte pic.twitter.com/oUM3oRBQdW — Fallout: Vault 13 (@FalloutVault13) August 9, 2024

To play the demo, you'll need Fallout 4 with all its major DLC (the GOTY version will also do). As with Fallout: London, your Fallout 4 game must be downgraded to the pre-next-gen update version, 1.10.163, which you can do using either 'Simple Fallout 4 Downgrader' or 'Fallout 4 Downgrader'.

"You should also delete any Creation Club content in your Data folder if present," the team adds, "The only other requirement is Fallout 4 Script Extender (F4SE). A copy of Fallout 1 is not required."

Will you be checking out Fallout: Vault 13 this weekend? Let us know below, and make sure to check out our array of helpful guides to Fallout: London's companions and quests.