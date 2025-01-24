Fallout season 2 reportedly might be adding another new face, this time with Marvel and Star Wars pedigree, to its cast

While it's recently been forced to press pause on filming due to the LA wildfires, season two of the Fallout TV show has been gathering steam for a while now, with a number of new additions to its cast having been reported. The latest actor reportedly set to be joining Lucy, The Ghoul and co is Kumail Nanjiani.

Yep, after it was previously reported that the guy from Home Alone will be playing some kind of clever weirdo, there's now apparently some beef being added to the Brotherhood.

According to reporter Jeff Sneider's latest The InSneider newsletter, Nanjiani is set to rock up in Fallout season two and play "a high-ranking official within the Brotherhood of Steel". The actor's previously starred in the likes of Marvel's Eternals as Kingo and the Star Wars TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi as Haja Estree.

So, he'd be bringing some nice pedigree, as well as some comedy chops from having been in the likes of Silicon Valley and, er, Gay of Thrones.

If he does turn out to be a part of the Brotherhood's brass, odds seem pretty good of Nanjiani playing a role in whatever storylines season two has in store for Aaron Moten's Maximus, the power-armoured lad who formed the big three of protagonists on season one, alongside Ella Purnell's okey dokey-ing vault dweller and Walton Goggins' sexy (yeah, I said it) Ghoul.

Maybe he'll be poor Maxi's new boss, a crusty Paladin or Elder who's keen to stop his soldiers from mucking about when they should be patrolling the wastes looking for rogue laser pistols, or in the case of Mojave Brotherhood in New Vegas, sitting underground huffing their own farts and trying not to lose the plot.

Will Kumail Nanjiani huff his own farts in Fallout season two while somebody nearby messes with a plasma rifle, or tries to help some scribes get rid of a dodgy computer virus by running around a room? We'll just have to wait and see.