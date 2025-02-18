Fallout New Vegas is being re-created in The Sims 2, so I assume we're not long from seeing Mr House's monitor be chucked in a pool by some pesky step-deleting courier

Ok, so there've been crap tonne of projects which have aimed to bring some of one Fallout game into another Fallout game, but now someone's trying to re-create the best Fallout game to a medium that makes even more sense - The Sims 2. Enter The Sims 2: New Vegas, a fan-made 'Remaster' that if nothing else looks like yet another great example of good things happening when Fallout fans get bored.

This is a work-in-progress thing with its own dedicated subreddit spotted by TheGamer, where Baron Pulitzer - who goes by the handle FalloutPropMaster and looks to be the owner of an independent film production company by day - has been documenting their progress for about a week now.

"I've gotten impatient waiting for a remastered version of Fallout: New Vegas," they wrote in their intro post, "My dream is to have a remaster that also allows us to revisit some cut content that existed during the in-house Beta of Fallout: New Vegas.

"After finding a few uploads by user 'lilipad' on ModTheSims of a couple of casinos on the New Vegas Strip for The Sims 2, it inspired me to try and remake New Vegas in The Sims 2 to the best of my abilities. I have modded Fallout 3 and New Vegas in the past, but never the Sims, so I will also take this opportunity to learn.

"Over the past week, I have been able to revisit some programs I used over a decade ago (Milkshape, FOMM, Blender, Nifscope and others), and not only is that a wonderful and bleak blast of nostalgia, but also something new to do with my free time."

Thus far, they've shown off the likes of them starting to plot out where different buildings will go in their Mojave Wasteland neigbourhood that'll naturally include The Strip and Freeside, as well as their re-creation of Goodsprings' Prospector Saloon - because where else would you start with this kind of project?

They've also been working on some characters. There are a couple of shots of everyone's favourite Legion wolf hat guy Vulpes Inculta just chilling with a couple of ghouls and then playing kickball with them, as well as a household of companions who're no doubt bonding over sharing stories of a certain postman casually using them as bullet sponges while running away to inject 50 stimpaks at once.

The latest shot also shows off a revamped version of TS2's UI that's very classic Fallout, which is cool.

So, something to keep an eye on, especially if you're currently enjoying dipping back into The Sims 2 via the Legacy Collection remaster and have somewhow ended up craving another trip through the Mojave as a cannibal whose aim is to eat Mr House, accidentally become vilified while trying to chomp on some Caesar salad, and then go the independent Vegas route because you're worried the NCR will give you weird looks.