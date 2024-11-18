Fallout fan fest in real-life version of New Vegas' Goodsprings features NCR vs Legion battle re-enactments, and a Todd Howard cosplay with "an actual piece of trash"

Fallout fans have been staging an annual community get-together in the real-life town of Goodsprings for a few years now, with help from the owner of the Pioneer Saloon, as a celebration of Fallout: New Vegas day. 2024's edition looks to have been a good time, with lots of cosplayers having made their way out to Nevada, so they can roleplay as anything from an NCR ranger to Todd Howard.

Yep, while we got the first ever official Fallout day broadcast from Bethesda itself this year, New Vegas fans have their own thing they like to do, descending on the location where the courier has an unfortunate brush with the barrel of Benny's gun to celebrate all things New Vegas.

As you can find if you take a look at the official Fallout Twitter account or other Fallout-centric places on the socials - like Reddit - this year's Goodsprings get-together featured plenty of fun hijinks and cool costumes.

As you'd expect, there were plenty of people rocking NCR and Caesar's Legion garbs, so they could do a bit of battle of Hoover Dam re-enacting, or re-create that time Legate Lanius and General Oliver famously got banned from all the casinos on the strip during an inter-faction night out (the latter of these might just be my headcanon).

Beyond the faction stuff, and the oodles of folks donning chequered suits in honour of everyone's favorite chairman, there are plenty of other interesting cosplays you can spot if you look through the array of photos attendees have been posting.

While user Finnsleathershop, dressed as one of Big MT's barmy Think Tank scientists - complete with very well-done eye and mouth screens - and highlighted in this tweet might be the coolest cosplay I've seen so far, as a lover of low-effort costumes, the overall prize probably has to go to the guy who just turned up in a Todd Howard mask with a bit of cardboard.

This is Reddit user Clark-Kent-Throwaway, who seems to have managed to be snapped by a whole bunch of folks who were there, subtly informing them to buy Skyrim via a hastily-made sign. Sure, it's a bit of an old joke, but I've got to give them the points, since they've explained just how much though went into their costume. "So, truth be told I did have a plan for the other side of the sign being a Fallout 1st joke," they wrote, "but I couldn’t get my printer working the morning of, so I just stuck with a pen and did the best I could lol. The cardboard is from an actual piece of trash."

You see, recycling. So, sorry eveyone who clearly put a bunch of work or cash into stuff like frighteningly power armour suits, you've narrowly lost in my mind to the power of paper.

If you're interested in learning more about the Fallout community, make sure to check out this feature from earlier this year where I talked to a bunch of different folks about what it's like to be a part of in they year 2024.