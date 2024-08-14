Fallout New Vegas' director might be open to working on more Fallout, but it'd come down to the big inevitable question veteran devs often seem to have

We're here again. A big, beloved former developer on the Fallout series has been asked whether they'd be willing to return to the series and do some new stuff. Last time, Tim Cain was in the hot seat, this time it's Fallout New Vegas director Josh Sawyer, and their answers are pretty similar.

Sawyer was asked whether he'd be open to the idea of leading another Fallout project, were Bethesda and Microsoft to approach him about such a thing, during a recent YouTube QnA video which saw him take questions from fans about everything from Pillars of Eternity to bicycle accessories (he says fenders and lights are good, especially if it rains where you live).

"With any project it I think it has to do with ‘what are we doing, what are the boundaries that we're working within, what am I allowed to do and not allowed to do?'", the developer responded, "I think that with any IP, especially one I've worked with before, the question is 'what do I want to do this time that I wasn't able to do last time?'"

"If those constraints are just really constraining then it’s not very appealing, because who wants to work on something where the one thing they want to explore is not possible to explore?", he added. Sawyer did go on to point out that he thinks there are "still a ton of stories" that can be told within the Fallout IP, as well as "questions that can be asked about society", delivering that last word in pretty hilarious fashion.

"Any IP is really like that though," the developer concluded, "'you wanna work on this?', I don't know, what are we allowed to do and not allowed to do?"

As alluded to earlier, Sawyer's answer is pretty analogous to the one original Fallout co-creator Tim Cain gave when responding to pretty much the same question in his own YouTube video back in June, with Cain emphasising that a project offering the chance to do something substantially different or that he hasn't already done in his career is a big factor in terms of his interest at this point.

