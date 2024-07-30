As you wake up in a strange laboratory in Fallout: London, being gawked at by two goggled scientists, you are presented with the option to select some starting Traits for your character. This is where your character’s journey begins and you can start morphing them into an agile brawler, careful assassin, or whatever else your headcanon conjures up.

Of the 12 starting Traits available, which all offer some kind of con and pro each, you can select two to start your journey with. While some Traits are arguably better than others, it can be a pretty tough decision overall. After all, you’re going to be stuck with these Traits throughout your playthrough! To help you out, here’s the best Fallout: London Traits to choose.

All Fallout: London Traits

In the below table, we have listed every single Fallout: London Trait that is available at the beginning of the game for you to choose from, and what it provides once chosen.

Below that, we go into detail about which Traits we think are the best — or the most fun — for your journey. If you’re looking for some information on Perks that you unlock throughout post-apocalyptic London, take a look at our guide to the best Fallout: London Perks.

Trait Effect Acrobat Gain +10% movement speed but lose -50 carry weight Chem Head Lose -1 Special when using Chems, but their effects last 4x longer Claustrophobic Gain +1 Special when outdoors, and lose -1 Special when indoors Four Eyes Gain +1 Perception when wearing glasses, but lose -1 Perception when not wearing them Gifted Gain +1 to each Special, but receive -15% XP Heavy Handed Melee and unarmed attacks do 20% more damage, but power attacks do nothing Hoarder Gain +75 carry weight, but movement speed becomes 0 when over-encumbered Kamikaze Regenerate AP +50% faster, but take 20% more weapon damage Night Owl +1 Intelligence and +1 Perception at night, with -1 Intelligence and -1 Perception during the day Numbskull Gain +1 Strength, Luck, and Endurance, but your Intelligence can never exceed 3 Puritan +1 Strength and Endurance, which becomes -1 Strength and Endurance if you consume alcohol or chems, excluding Stimpak, RadAway, and Rad-X Sleepwalker You find yourself waking up in strange places, a chance to be randomly spawned elsewhere after sleeping

Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Best Fallout: London Traits

The best Fallout: London Traits will largely depend on what build you have in mind for your character; the same can be said for the Perks you choose, too. That said, with Perks available as you progress with the game that can often build upon the Traits you’ve chosen, you need not worry about your Traits too much.

However, there are some Traits that stand out, and here they are!

Hoarder

Hoarder is easily one of the best Traits in Fallout: London, granting you an extra +75 carry weight in exchange for zero movement speed when over-encumbered.

Your character will slow down greatly when over-encumbered either way, and who wants to travel around a wasteland at a snail's pace? Provided you keep on top of throwing out your rubbish or selling it to someone who can make better use of it, this Trait ultimately provides extra room for loot, weapons, and whatever else you like hoarding.

Four Eyes

Most traits offer some kind of benefit and some kind of downfall. Four Eyes, however, is one Trait who’s downfall can be easily avoided by simply wearing glasses throughout your whole playthrough.

With some spectacles equipped, you’ll gain +1 Perception. You will lose -1 Perception if you take them off, but there really isn’t any reason to do so, so this Trait is an easy +1 to Perception with no setbacks.

Night Owl

The Night Owl Trait grants you +1 Perception and Intelligence at night, but will leave you with -1 Perception and Intelligence during the day which isn’t all that damning whatsoever.

Of course, you ideally want to travel around London during the day when there is better visibility, but if you’ve any quests that require Intelligence or Perception checks, you can sleep away until nighttime to do them!

Sleepwalker

If you’re a keen explorer, Sleepwalker is a fun Trait to start out with. Whenever you sleep in a bed, there will be a chance for you to wake up somewhere random.

This can cause some trouble if you’re navigating a quest and wind up elsewhere half-way through, so you’ll want to be careful of that. Otherwise, it’s a fun and surprising way to discover some new points of interest across post-apocalyptic London.

Worst comes to worst, you can always fast travel back to where you need to be.

For more on Fallout: London, take a look at our guide to all Factions, how to adopt Churchill the dog, and how to recruit Archie as a lockpicking companion.