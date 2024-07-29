Fallout: London, a fan-made mod for Fallout 4 that completely overhauls the game, is a huge feat. Of course, with any large project like this, there are going to be issues that the modders will slowly iron out over time, but there’s no denying the achievement that FOLON is.

As you escape from being a test subject and beeline for your exit into the city of London, you will soon need a Torch to help you navigate how dark this laboratory soon gets, and fortunately, one is handed to you! How do you use a Torch in Fallout: London, though?

How to use the Torch in Fallout: London

If your foray into post-apocalyptic London is your first time launching Fallout 4, you will find that some tutorial steps aren’t present, such as how to turn your Torch on once you get it. Or, perhaps it’s just been a while and you need a refresher when getting to grips with Fallout: London!

Players will first get their hands on a torch in the laboratory that they start the game in, during the Broken Angel quest. After escaping your captors, thanks to some unruly Vagabonds, you can slowly make your way out of the laboratory.

Soon enough, the power goes out, and you’ll be tasked with picking up a torch from a nearby scientist’s corpse.

Make sure to equip the Torch via your Pip-Boy to be able to use it. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

You can then equip the Torch via your Pip-Boy, which is accessed by pressing ‘Tab’; make sure it is equipped (it will have a dot next to it, if so) to be able to use it.

Now, to use the Torch, you need to long-press/hold ‘Tab’ down and it will turn on. Repeat this to turn the Torch off again.

It’s as simple as that, but a step that is easy enough to forget if it’s been over a decade since you last played the game!

If you find things are still a bit too dark for your liking in Fallout: London, especially when skulking around London at night, you can try adjusting the brightness settings of the monitor that you are using. At the time of writing, there is no option to adjust your brightness in-game unfortunately.

For more on Fallout: London, here’s our guide on how to stop the mod from crashing, how to recruit a dog companion, and what FOLON’s developers had to say about finally being able to launch the project.