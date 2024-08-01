Easy Fallout: London Settlement locations for storing junk

One of the most impressive things about Fallout: London is just how much stuff there is to collect. Before you’ve been exploring long, your pockets are sure to be full to bursting with junk for crafting and shiny equipment.

However, unlike the base game of Fallout 4, Settlement locations in Fallout: London are few and far between and there’s nowhere that’s convenient to store your items.

Most of the Settlements in Fallout: London require difficult combat or completing a quest to acquire. But there is one that I’ve found which you can cheese almost immediately when you start the game.

It’s completely safe, but you will need a relatively large amount of ammo to chip away at a high level enemy’s HP - we’re talking 200-300 if you’re really early game. If you can scrounge that together from merchants around Bromley, the London Eye, Trafalgar Square and any other convenient shops, here’s what you need to do!

Easy Fallout: London Settlement location - Lambeth Walk

There are a few contenders for the easiest early settlement location in Fallout: London, but I think the best one to plant your flag in is Lambeth Walk in central London.

Yes, you do have to defeat a ridiculously high level Radger to claim it, however, there’s a way to cheese it so you don’t have to actually fight the beast. You will need at least 200 bullets and whatever grenades you’ve picked up so far though.

First, make your way over to Lambeth Walk by heading west, into central London. You can either do this from Greenwich where you first start the game, or from the Isle of Dogs once you cross the Thames in that early Vagabond quest.

If you go from Greenwich, head west towards Tower Bridge, London Bridge and Southwark, then stick along the river until you reach the London Eye. You can then turn south and head that way towards Lambeth, where you can look out for the dome of the Imperial War Museum as a landmark.

Just below the War Museum on the map, you find Lambeth Walk.

When you arrive, sneak inside and look over to the east with VATS. You should see the waiting Radger.

Hop on top of the hut in the middle of your future Settlement and take aim at the Radger from there. You should be able to unload everything you’ve got into the irradiated nightmare (that’s still also kind of cute) without reply. Radgers are based on Yao Guai in the base game, so they’ll not only kill you in a couple of hits, but they’ll chase you as far as they can.

Once the Radger is defeated, just to the left of its body you should find the Workbench where you can claim the Settlement as your own!

Another easy Fallout: London Settlement location - London Bridge

Also in central London, you can also turn the toll booth in the middle of London Bridge into your very own Settlement. However, to do so, you’ll have to complete a short quest for the current landlord, Beefy - a former beefeater turned con artist.

The reason I mention this one second is because there’s a bit of faffing about required to get the quest, then the combat is much tougher to complete than cheesing the Radger, especially at low level.

First, make your way to London Bridge from the southern side - likely by going east from Greenwich - and speak to Beefy.

Listen to his pitch then, with 5 Charisma, you can dig a little deeper into his operation. Then with 8 Charisma you can win his trust and get the quest. If you don’t have 8 Charisma, you have to mess around with an opaque system of paying his toll and getting in his good books.

Since you’re on PC, you can skip this hoo-ha and give yourself 8 Charisma by pressing the ~ on a US keyboard (next to 1) or ‘ on a UK keyboard (shared with @) and typing “player.setav charisma 8” without quotation marks. Hit enter then press either ~ or ‘ again to resume playing.

You can revert your Charisma to its original amount by changing the number of the command above afterwards if you wish - you just want somewhere to stash your junk, right?

Anyway, once you have the quest, Beefy sicks you on three groups of Beefeaters north of the river. The first is in Tower Hill tube station, the second is in Tobacco Dock where EGX Rezzed is, then finally, head into Tower Bridge for the final group.

By around Level 10 this combat is relatively manageable, provided you have plenty of food and some combat Perk investment. However, it’s more involved than just taking potshots at a static enemy.

Either way, once you’ve defeated the three groups, take the fingers, ears and heads back to Beefy. Good to his word, he’ll relinquish control of London Bridge, hand over a vinyl of its theme tune, and give you a stack of XP too.

He sticks around to look after the place once his quest is done and you can talk to him to take his unique halberd for yourself if you’re into that sort of thing.

If we find any easier Settlements in Fallout: London, we'll add them to this page.

