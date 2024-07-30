As you stumble out of a secret underground bunker at the start of Fallout: London, it doesn’t seem like things can get any worse. But as your first tube ride ends very, very abruptly in a horrifying crash, you’re left debilitated with the “Railway Spine” affliction.

Railway Spine isn’t something bedrest and half a margarita pizza can fix though, as you’ll need specialist medical attention to see to the injury.

It’s very easy to miss an early character who can sort it out for you, especially if you decide to make your own way in the city without tagging along with the first faction you meet.

Railway Spine reduces the damage your character deals by a whopping 10% across the board, leaving you even weaker in the face of the mutated bugs, animals, and roaming gangs of thugs hiding around just about every corner.

To get you back in peak fighting shape, here’s what you need to do!

How to cure Railway Spine in Fallout: London

To cure your Railway Spine, you need to seek help from Yvette at the Vagabond gang’s hideout in the Swan and Mitre pub in Bromley, in south east London.

When you first emerge from the crash, you’ll find Sebastian Gaunt, leader of the Vagabonds, and a few of his mates heading back to their pub just around the corner. If you agree to tag along with them, you’ll go through a few quest steps to help a wounded Vagabond in Greenwich before being left to your own devices to make it down to Bromley.

Once you arrive at the Swan and Mitre, you find it under attack by the Isle of Dogs Syndicate. Help Gaunt and his allies clear the area and you’ll be welcomed into the fold proper.

One of the first people you speak to after the fight is Yvette, who’ll ask you to chase down a scout who escaped the action. Before you run off though, go through Yvette’s dialogue and she’ll be able to cure your Railway Spine and remove your damage nerf.

Remember to do this now, otherwise, Yvette will leave on a mission of her own after you start the next part of the Swan and Mitre quest, so you’ll need to play for much longer - and suffer through the damage nerf in a whole lot of combat - if you miss her before she leaves.

Otherwise, continue helping the Vagabonds until you can meet up with her again.

