All Fallout: London Perks and what they do

As you step foot in post-apocalyptic London and explore all that Fallout: London has to offer, one thing you certainly do not want to neglect are Perks. These function as additional Skills for your character to unlock, improving their capabilities in combat, chem-consuming, conversation, and much more.

The Perks menu is essentially your Skill Tree in Fallout: London, allowing you to spend Perk Points on improvements to your build. Though, there are some Perks you’ll pick up out and about in the wild, too. To help you figure out which Perks are best for you, here’s all Fallout: London Perks, what they do, and how to unlock them.

All Fallout: London Perks

Perks in Fallout: London are a bit different to Traits. Think of Traits as something innate to your character that they possess from the very beginning of their adventure, while Perks are something that they’ll pick up along the way depending on their in-game actions and where they choose to spend their Perk Points.

Traits often have upsides and downsides, too, while Perks are typically positive. This isn’t always the case, though, as you find with the two rather unfortunate Perks given to you after the train crash at the beginning of the game: Lab Rat and Railway Spine. To learn more about the Traits you can choose, here’s our guide to the best Traits in Fallout: London.

Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

All the Perks your character can unlock — ordered based on the stat that they align with — are listed in the below tables.

It’s also worth noting that most Perks have Ranks, meaning you can upgrade them more than once and get more out of them. For example, the first Strength Perk, Iron Fist, has five Ranks to unlock.

Strength Perks

Perk Effect Prerequisites Ranks Iron Fist Punch attacks do 20% more damage Strength 1 5 Big League Melee attacks do 20% more damage Strength 2 5 Armourer Access base level and Rank 1 armour mods Strength 3 4 Blacksmith Access base level and Rank 1 melee weapon mods Strength 4 3 Heavy Gunner Heavy guns do 20% more damage Strength 5 5 Strong Back Gain +25 carry weight Strength 6 4 Steady Aim Hip-fire accuracy is improved on all guns Strength 7 2 Basher Gun bashing does 25% more damage Strength 8 4 Rooted While standing still, gain +25 damage resistance while melee and unarmed attacks do 25% more damage Strength 9 3 Slayer Speed of melee and unarmed attacks is increased by 25% Strength 10 2

Perception Perks

Perk Effect Prerequisites Ranks Pickpocket Pickpocketing is 25% easier Perception 1 4 Rifleman Attacks with non-auto rifles do 20% more damage Perception 2 5 Awareness View a target’s specific damage resistances using V.A.T.S. Perception 3 1 Locksmith Pick Advanced locks Perception 4 4 Demolition Expert Explosives do 25% more damage, and you can craft explosives at any Chem station Perception 5 4 Night Vision Increases V.A.T.S. accuracy in the dark and gives you night vision when sneaking Perception 6 1 Refractor Gain +10 Energy resistance Perception 7 5 Sniper Improved control and breathing when aiming down scopes Perception 8 3 Penetrator Target enemy body parts in V.A.T.S. that are blocked by cover, with a decrease in accuracy Perception 9 2 Concentrated Fire Every attack on the same body part gains 10% accuracy in V.A.T.S. Perception 10 3

Endurance Perks

Perk Effect Prerequisites Ranks Toughness Gain +10 damage resistance Endurance 1 5 Lead Belly Take less Rads from eating and drinking Endurance 2 3 Life Giver Gain +10 max HP Endurance 3 3 Chem Resistant 50% less likely to become addicted when consuming Chems Endurance 4 2 Long Haul Fast-travel while over-encumbered, and merchants will pay 5% more for your hoard Endurance 5 1 Rad Resistant Gain +10 Rads resistance Endurance 6 3 Adamantium Skeleton Reduce incoming limb damage by 30% Endurance 7 3 Chariot of Fire Sprinting drains 30% less AP Endurance 8 3 Ghoulish Rads generates lost HP Endurance 9 3 Solar Powered Gain +2 Strength and Endurance between 6am and 6pm Endurance 10 3

Charisma Perks

Perk Effect Prerequisites Ranks Ticket Collector Improved buying and selling prices with Vendors Charisma 1 3 Troubadour Persuading someone using a Special, Perk, or Trait provides 25% more XP Charisma 2 3 Lone Wanderer Take 15% less damage and gain +50 carry weight when traveling without a companion Charisma 3 3 Attack Dog Your canine companion can hold an enemy, giving you a better chance to hit them in V.A.T.S. Charisma 4 3 Animal Friend Aim your gun at any animal below your level for a chance to pacify it Charisma 5 3 Local Leader Establish supply lines between your workshop and settlements Charisma 6 2 Party Girl/Boy You cannot become addicted to alcohol Charisma 7 3 Inspirational Your companion does more damage in combat and cannot hurt you Charisma 8 3 Wasteland Whisperer Aim at any wasteland creature below your level for a chance to pacify it Charisma 9 3 Intimidation Aim at any human opponent below your level for a chance to pacify them Charisma 10 3

Intelligence Perks

Perk Effect Prerequisites Ranks V.A.N.S The route to your closest quest target is shown in V.A.T.S. Intelligence 1 1 Medic Stimpaks restore 40% HP, and RadAway removes 40% Rads Intelligence 2 4 Gun Nut Access to base level and Rank 1 gun mods Intelligence 3 4 Hacker Hack Advanced terminals Intelligence 4 4 Scrapper Salvage components such as screws, aluminum, and copper when scrapping weapons and armor Intelligence 5 2 Science! Access base level and Rank 1 high-tech mods Intelligence 6 4 Chemist Chems last 50% longer Intelligence 7 4 Robotics Expert Hack robots and gain a chance to power them on or off, or have them self-destruct Intelligence 8 3 Nuclear Physicist Rad weapons do 50% more damage and Fusion Cores last 25% longer Intelligence 9 3 Nerd Rage! When your HP is below 20%, gain 20 damage resistance and do 20% more damage while the effect is active Intelligence 10 3

Agility Perks

Perk Effect Prerequisites Ranks Gunslinger Non-auto pistols do 20% more damage Agility 1 5 Commando Automatic weapons do 20% more damage Agility 2 5 Sneak Become 20% harder to detect while sneaking Agility 3 5 Mister Sandman You can instantly kill a sleeping person, and silenced weapons do 50% more damage Agility 4 3 Action Girl/Boy AP regenerates 25% faster Agility 5 2 Moving Target Get +25 damage resistance and +25 energy resistance when sprinting Agility 6 3 Ninja Ranged sneak attacks do 2.5x more damage, and melee sneak attacks do 4x more damage Agility 7 3 Quick Hands Reload guns faster Agility 8 2 Blitz V.A.T.S. melee distance is increased Agility 9 2 Gun-Fu Do 25% more damage to your second V.A.T.S. target and beyond Agility 10 3

Luck Perks

Perk Effect Prerequisites Ranks Fortune Finder Find more tickets in containers Luck 1 4 Scrounger Find more ammo in containers Luck 2 4 Bloody Mess 5% bonus damage, and enemies will sometimes explode Luck 3 3 Mysterious Stranger The Mysterious Stranger will sometimes appear to lend a hand in V.A.T.S. Luck 4 4 Idiot Savant Randomly receive 3 XP for any action. The lower your Intelligence, the higher the chance for this to happen Luck 5 3 Better Criticals Criticals do 50% more damage Luck 6 3 Critical Banker Can save Criticals to use in V.A.T.S. Luck 7 3 Grim Reaper’s Sprint Any kill in V.A.T.S. gives you 15% chance to restore all AP Luck 8 3 Four Leaf Clover Each hit in V.A.T.S. has a chance of filling your critical meter Luck 9 4 Ricochet An enemy’s ranged attack can sometimes ricochet back and instantly kill them. The closer you are to death, the higher the chance for this to happen Luck 10 3

Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Miscellaneous Perks

The below Perks are typically ones that you’ll unlock as you complete certain objectives and challenges in Fallout: London, rather than ones that you select from the Perk menu.

That said, a few of the below — namely Black Widow/Lady Killer, Cherchez La Femme/Confirmed Bachelor, Sneering Imperialist, Explorer, Scholar, and Cannibal — are all Miscellaneous Perks that you can select from the Perk menu once you reach a specific level.

Perk Effect Prerequisites Lab Rat Receive 10% more damage in combat Gained following the train crash Railway Spine Deal 10% less damage in combat Gained following the train crash Anarchy Times Get better prices from Vendors Collect Anarchy Times magazines from around London Black Widow/Lady Killer +10% damage to the opposite sex and unique dialogue options with certain characters Level 2 Cherchez La Femme/Confirmed Bachelor +10% damage to the same sex and unique dialogue options with certain characters Level 2 Sneering Imperialist +25% accuracy in V.A.T.S. and 15% damage to tribal, hooligan, and raider characters Level 8 Scholar Reading once a day will give you 100 XP Level 10 Explorer All locations are revealed on the map Level 20 Cannibal Eating human corpses restores HP Level 4 Euthaniser Increases headshot accuracy in V.A.T.S by 20% Kill Thomas Black and disband the Isle of Dogs Syndicate Fisticuffs Deal 50% more damage and receive 50% damage resistance when in combat with three or more opponents Improve relationship with Mad Jack Going Commuting Earn 25% more XP per kill and receive 50 Fire/Rads resistance Improve relationship with Mountbatten Respectable Discounts at Gentry vendors and easier Charisma checks Earn the Gentry’s respect Peacemaker Receive double XP during speech checks Stop the war between the Vagabonds and Isle of Dogs Syndicate Phantom of the Column Deal 20% more sneak attack damage and 50% more limb damage Improve relationship with John Smith Tube Raider AP regenerates quicker, depletes slower when sprinting, and gain 50 carry weight Improve relationship with Keira Syndicator At 250+ Rads, deal critical hits 20% faster Kill Sebastian Gaunt and disband the Vagabonds Street Urchin Gain 20% pickpocket chance and 20% chance to dodge incoming weapon damage. Archie will also be able to unlock Master difficulty locks Improve relationship with Archie Lovecraft’s Presence No known perk as of yet Collect a Cutethulu doll Lucky Eight Ball Provides +1 Luck Complete the Catching Up quest with Sabertooth Syd Combat Beer Mat Increases melee and bashing damage by 5% Collect the Beer Mat from around London Lovecraft’s Presence Makes Lockpicking and Pickpocketing easier Collect the Beer Mat from around London

For more on Fallout: London, take a look at our guide to all Factions, how to adopt Churchill the dog, and how to recruit Archie as an early-game companion.