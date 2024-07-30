All Fallout: London Perks and what they do
Here are all the Fallout: London Perks that you can unlock, and how they can benefit you.
As you step foot in post-apocalyptic London and explore all that Fallout: London has to offer, one thing you certainly do not want to neglect are Perks. These function as additional Skills for your character to unlock, improving their capabilities in combat, chem-consuming, conversation, and much more.
The Perks menu is essentially your Skill Tree in Fallout: London, allowing you to spend Perk Points on improvements to your build. Though, there are some Perks you’ll pick up out and about in the wild, too. To help you figure out which Perks are best for you, here’s all Fallout: London Perks, what they do, and how to unlock them.
All Fallout: London Perks
Perks in Fallout: London are a bit different to Traits. Think of Traits as something innate to your character that they possess from the very beginning of their adventure, while Perks are something that they’ll pick up along the way depending on their in-game actions and where they choose to spend their Perk Points.
Traits often have upsides and downsides, too, while Perks are typically positive. This isn’t always the case, though, as you find with the two rather unfortunate Perks given to you after the train crash at the beginning of the game: Lab Rat and Railway Spine. To learn more about the Traits you can choose, here’s our guide to the best Traits in Fallout: London.
All the Perks your character can unlock — ordered based on the stat that they align with — are listed in the below tables.
It’s also worth noting that most Perks have Ranks, meaning you can upgrade them more than once and get more out of them. For example, the first Strength Perk, Iron Fist, has five Ranks to unlock.
Strength Perks
|Perk
|Effect
|Prerequisites
|Ranks
|Iron Fist
|Punch attacks do 20% more damage
|Strength 1
|5
|Big League
|Melee attacks do 20% more damage
|Strength 2
|5
|Armourer
|Access base level and Rank 1 armour mods
|Strength 3
|4
|Blacksmith
|Access base level and Rank 1 melee weapon mods
|Strength 4
|3
|Heavy Gunner
|Heavy guns do 20% more damage
|Strength 5
|5
|Strong Back
|Gain +25 carry weight
|Strength 6
|4
|Steady Aim
|Hip-fire accuracy is improved on all guns
|Strength 7
|2
|Basher
|Gun bashing does 25% more damage
|Strength 8
|4
|Rooted
|While standing still, gain +25 damage resistance while melee and unarmed attacks do 25% more damage
|Strength 9
|3
|Slayer
|Speed of melee and unarmed attacks is increased by 25%
|Strength 10
|2
Perception Perks
|Perk
|Effect
|Prerequisites
|Ranks
|Pickpocket
|Pickpocketing is 25% easier
|Perception 1
|4
|Rifleman
|Attacks with non-auto rifles do 20% more damage
|Perception 2
|5
|Awareness
|View a target’s specific damage resistances using V.A.T.S.
|Perception 3
|1
|Locksmith
|Pick Advanced locks
|Perception 4
|4
|Demolition Expert
|Explosives do 25% more damage, and you can craft explosives at any Chem station
|Perception 5
|4
|Night Vision
|Increases V.A.T.S. accuracy in the dark and gives you night vision when sneaking
|Perception 6
|1
|Refractor
|Gain +10 Energy resistance
|Perception 7
|5
|Sniper
|Improved control and breathing when aiming down scopes
|Perception 8
|3
|Penetrator
|Target enemy body parts in V.A.T.S. that are blocked by cover, with a decrease in accuracy
|Perception 9
|2
|Concentrated Fire
|Every attack on the same body part gains 10% accuracy in V.A.T.S.
|Perception 10
|3
Endurance Perks
|Perk
|Effect
|Prerequisites
|Ranks
|Toughness
|Gain +10 damage resistance
|Endurance 1
|5
|Lead Belly
|Take less Rads from eating and drinking
|Endurance 2
|3
|Life Giver
|Gain +10 max HP
|Endurance 3
|3
|Chem Resistant
|50% less likely to become addicted when consuming Chems
|Endurance 4
|2
|Long Haul
|Fast-travel while over-encumbered, and merchants will pay 5% more for your hoard
|Endurance 5
|1
|Rad Resistant
|Gain +10 Rads resistance
|Endurance 6
|3
|Adamantium Skeleton
|Reduce incoming limb damage by 30%
|Endurance 7
|3
|Chariot of Fire
|Sprinting drains 30% less AP
|Endurance 8
|3
|Ghoulish
|Rads generates lost HP
|Endurance 9
|3
|Solar Powered
|Gain +2 Strength and Endurance between 6am and 6pm
|Endurance 10
|3
Charisma Perks
|Perk
|Effect
|Prerequisites
|Ranks
|Ticket Collector
|Improved buying and selling prices with Vendors
|Charisma 1
|3
|Troubadour
|Persuading someone using a Special, Perk, or Trait provides 25% more XP
|Charisma 2
|3
|Lone Wanderer
|Take 15% less damage and gain +50 carry weight when traveling without a companion
|Charisma 3
|3
|Attack Dog
|Your canine companion can hold an enemy, giving you a better chance to hit them in V.A.T.S.
|Charisma 4
|3
|Animal Friend
|Aim your gun at any animal below your level for a chance to pacify it
|Charisma 5
|3
|Local Leader
|Establish supply lines between your workshop and settlements
|Charisma 6
|2
|Party Girl/Boy
|You cannot become addicted to alcohol
|Charisma 7
|3
|Inspirational
|Your companion does more damage in combat and cannot hurt you
|Charisma 8
|3
|Wasteland Whisperer
|Aim at any wasteland creature below your level for a chance to pacify it
|Charisma 9
|3
|Intimidation
|Aim at any human opponent below your level for a chance to pacify them
|Charisma 10
|3
Intelligence Perks
|Perk
|Effect
|Prerequisites
|Ranks
|V.A.N.S
|The route to your closest quest target is shown in V.A.T.S.
|Intelligence 1
|1
|Medic
|Stimpaks restore 40% HP, and RadAway removes 40% Rads
|Intelligence 2
|4
|Gun Nut
|Access to base level and Rank 1 gun mods
|Intelligence 3
|4
|Hacker
|Hack Advanced terminals
|Intelligence 4
|4
|Scrapper
|Salvage components such as screws, aluminum, and copper when scrapping weapons and armor
|Intelligence 5
|2
|Science!
|Access base level and Rank 1 high-tech mods
|Intelligence 6
|4
|Chemist
|Chems last 50% longer
|Intelligence 7
|4
|Robotics Expert
|Hack robots and gain a chance to power them on or off, or have them self-destruct
|Intelligence 8
|3
|Nuclear Physicist
|Rad weapons do 50% more damage and Fusion Cores last 25% longer
|Intelligence 9
|3
|Nerd Rage!
|When your HP is below 20%, gain 20 damage resistance and do 20% more damage while the effect is active
|Intelligence 10
|3
Agility Perks
|Perk
|Effect
|Prerequisites
|Ranks
|Gunslinger
|Non-auto pistols do 20% more damage
|Agility 1
|5
|Commando
|Automatic weapons do 20% more damage
|Agility 2
|5
|Sneak
|Become 20% harder to detect while sneaking
|Agility 3
|5
|Mister Sandman
|You can instantly kill a sleeping person, and silenced weapons do 50% more damage
|Agility 4
|3
|Action Girl/Boy
|AP regenerates 25% faster
|Agility 5
|2
|Moving Target
|Get +25 damage resistance and +25 energy resistance when sprinting
|Agility 6
|3
|Ninja
|Ranged sneak attacks do 2.5x more damage, and melee sneak attacks do 4x more damage
|Agility 7
|3
|Quick Hands
|Reload guns faster
|Agility 8
|2
|Blitz
|V.A.T.S. melee distance is increased
|Agility 9
|2
|Gun-Fu
|Do 25% more damage to your second V.A.T.S. target and beyond
|Agility 10
|3
Luck Perks
|Perk
|Effect
|Prerequisites
|Ranks
|Fortune Finder
|Find more tickets in containers
|Luck 1
|4
|Scrounger
|Find more ammo in containers
|Luck 2
|4
|Bloody Mess
|5% bonus damage, and enemies will sometimes explode
|Luck 3
|3
|Mysterious Stranger
|The Mysterious Stranger will sometimes appear to lend a hand in V.A.T.S.
|Luck 4
|4
|Idiot Savant
|Randomly receive 3 XP for any action. The lower your Intelligence, the higher the chance for this to happen
|Luck 5
|3
|Better Criticals
|Criticals do 50% more damage
|Luck 6
|3
|Critical Banker
|Can save Criticals to use in V.A.T.S.
|Luck 7
|3
|Grim Reaper’s Sprint
|Any kill in V.A.T.S. gives you 15% chance to restore all AP
|Luck 8
|3
|Four Leaf Clover
|Each hit in V.A.T.S. has a chance of filling your critical meter
|Luck 9
|4
|Ricochet
|An enemy’s ranged attack can sometimes ricochet back and instantly kill them. The closer you are to death, the higher the chance for this to happen
|Luck 10
|3
Miscellaneous Perks
The below Perks are typically ones that you’ll unlock as you complete certain objectives and challenges in Fallout: London, rather than ones that you select from the Perk menu.
That said, a few of the below — namely Black Widow/Lady Killer, Cherchez La Femme/Confirmed Bachelor, Sneering Imperialist, Explorer, Scholar, and Cannibal — are all Miscellaneous Perks that you can select from the Perk menu once you reach a specific level.
|Perk
|Effect
|Prerequisites
|Lab Rat
|Receive 10% more damage in combat
|Gained following the train crash
|Railway Spine
|Deal 10% less damage in combat
|Gained following the train crash
|Anarchy Times
|Get better prices from Vendors
|Collect Anarchy Times magazines from around London
|Black Widow/Lady Killer
|+10% damage to the opposite sex and unique dialogue options with certain characters
|Level 2
|Cherchez La Femme/Confirmed Bachelor
|+10% damage to the same sex and unique dialogue options with certain characters
|Level 2
|Sneering Imperialist
|+25% accuracy in V.A.T.S. and 15% damage to tribal, hooligan, and raider characters
|Level 8
|Scholar
|Reading once a day will give you 100 XP
|Level 10
|Explorer
|All locations are revealed on the map
|Level 20
|Cannibal
|Eating human corpses restores HP
|Level 4
|Euthaniser
|Increases headshot accuracy in V.A.T.S by 20%
|Kill Thomas Black and disband the Isle of Dogs Syndicate
|Fisticuffs
|Deal 50% more damage and receive 50% damage resistance when in combat with three or more opponents
|Improve relationship with Mad Jack
|Going Commuting
|Earn 25% more XP per kill and receive 50 Fire/Rads resistance
|Improve relationship with Mountbatten
|Respectable
|Discounts at Gentry vendors and easier Charisma checks
|Earn the Gentry’s respect
|Peacemaker
|Receive double XP during speech checks
|Stop the war between the Vagabonds and Isle of Dogs Syndicate
|Phantom of the Column
|Deal 20% more sneak attack damage and 50% more limb damage
|Improve relationship with John Smith
|Tube Raider
|AP regenerates quicker, depletes slower when sprinting, and gain 50 carry weight
|Improve relationship with Keira
|Syndicator
|At 250+ Rads, deal critical hits 20% faster
|Kill Sebastian Gaunt and disband the Vagabonds
|Street Urchin
|Gain 20% pickpocket chance and 20% chance to dodge incoming weapon damage. Archie will also be able to unlock Master difficulty locks
|Improve relationship with Archie
|Lovecraft’s Presence
|No known perk as of yet
|Collect a Cutethulu doll
|Lucky Eight Ball
|Provides +1 Luck
|Complete the Catching Up quest with Sabertooth Syd
|Combat Beer Mat
|Increases melee and bashing damage by 5%
|Collect the Beer Mat from around London
|Lovecraft’s Presence
|Makes Lockpicking and Pickpocketing easier
|Collect the Beer Mat from around London
