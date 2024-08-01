Edward Storage is cool, but Fallout: London has one bit of satire that arguably feels a bit out of place, and a new mod does away with it

In the time I've spent with it so far one of my favourite things about massive Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London are its fun little parodies and jokes about iconic UK brands and staples. However, there's one parody company you'll find throughout post-apocalyptic England that I'd argue doesn't feel like it fits in as well as others, and I'm clearly not alone, as there's already a mod to swap it out.

If you've yet to play much of London, or are holding out until the fixes for the technical issues that've plagued a lot of people's time with it since release have been deployed, it's full of the exact kinds of parodies of real-world products and things that we've come to expect from Fallout. This time, it's just that we're getting Ion Brew in place of Irn Bru, rather than Nuka Cola in place of the Coca variety.

While I love that, and the likes of Edward Storage - that's Team FOLON's version of iconic British trucking company Eddie Stobart, whose uniquely named lorries I have fond memories of getting way too jazzed up about seeing during family roadtrips as a child (this isn't my real backstory, I was actually raised by a Yeti in the mountains of Tibet) - there's one parody brand in the mod which feels a bit out of place.

It's Vaulzon, which appears on various packages and wrecked vans as a Fallouty play on Amazon, which is all well and good, but since that company's a relative recent import to the sadness island, it being featured alongside an array of British staples that've existed in the country for ages and are in a lot of cases unique to it feels a bit weird, if totally harmless from anything beyond an immersion standpoint. Plus, Fallout: London doesn't have vaults or Vault-Tec, with us brits having had to survive the great war in Pindar Stations instead.

Enter modder CaptainJoesph - yes this is a mod for a mod, gaming can be bizarre sometimes - and their work 'Vaulzon To Crown Mail', a simple and crude swapper which switches out the Vaulzon logos for those of Crown Mail, the parody of Royal Mail which adorns a lot of the classic red post boxes in Fallout: London.

The new logos might not be tip-top quality in the current version, but it's quick fix for those who don't think the Amazon parody quite fits with the mod's vibes - possibly because, as one commenter on this swap mod has pointed out, it may well be a hold-over from or nod to modder M150's 'CardBoardWorkShop' for Fallout 4, which also features Vaulzon logos.

