Fallout: London's next patch will come with its first bits of DLC, as Team FOLON celebrates becoming a registered business by asking players to help shape its future

While some of them have been taking a little longer to arrive than first planned, Fallout: London's post release patches have certainly been delivering plenty of fixes, and the next one, patch 1.03, will be taking things to a whole new level - arriving alongside the massive mod's first bits of DLC.

Yep, that's right, DLC. "We're excited to share some news about the upcoming v1.03 patch for Fallout: London," Team FOLON wrote in a fresh announcement on its Discord Server, "What started as a simple hotfix has grown into something much bigger. Given the scope of this update, we're aware it may make changes that impact save files, so rather than risking breaking things for a small update, we're looking to roll this into a part of our very first DLC!

"This DLC will feature both new content and previously cut content that we’re working hard to restore," it continued, "Stay tuned for more details - big things are on the way!"

So, what could be in this DLC? Well, cut content was mentioned, and one of the things Fallout: London project lead Dean 'Prilladog' Carter mentioned to us when we interviewed him in the summer was that the team had plans to add in a whole New Vegas-style wildcard arc to the mod's main questline that had to be cut during the mod's development back into it via "a future patch". Is this that patch? We don't know for sure yet, but there's certainly a chance.

— Team FOLON (@TeamFOLON) December 5, 2024

Anyway, patch 1.03 will defintely be coming with a bunch of fixes you can find in this handy spreadsheet Team FOLON's put out.

Finally, the modders closed out this announcement by revealing that Team FOLON is "now a registered business", which is "a huge milestone" for the team. "While Team FOLON will always continue to support Fallout: London, the time has come where we must look to the future," it wrote, fopllowing that up by enouraging fans to fill out a survey to gather "thoughts on what we're doing right and what you want to see next".

"Your input will help shape the direction of Team FOLON," the team wrote. So, no pressure then.

Will you be hopping back into Fallout: London now you know big things are coming for it in the near future? Let us know below, and make sure to check out the various features that came out of our interview with Carter if you haven't already.