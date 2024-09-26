Fallout: London's next patch is bringing some "huge improvements", with Team FOLON having drafted in extra help to revamp the mod's performance

It's been a little while since Fallout: London last got a fresh patch, but Team FOLON's now offered an update explaining what it's been working on with regards to Patch 1.02. Long story short, some extra help's been drafted in to help improve how it performs, and you shoudn't have to wait too much longer to check the fixes out in-game.

If you've not already, Fallout: London is well worth checking out for its fun take on post-apocalyptic British culture, as well as the fact it's a damn good Fallout game in its own right, when it's playing ball bug-wise.

"For those eagerly awaiting news about the upcoming patch, we're happy to share that it should be out before [London MCM] Comic Con," project manager Dean ‘Prilladog’ Carter, wrote in a fresh post on Fallout: London's Discord server.

"We know we said it'd be soon and yes it's taken a little longer than expected, but it's for a good reason - we've brought in some external help to improve performance, facegen data, and LOD and it took awhile to get them up to speed, but *wow* the difference," he continued, "This update (and accompanying video) will offer HUGE improvements and we're glad we held off to ensure all these enhancements are included in one patch!"

If you want a sneak peek of the coming changes, the team also provided a link a Google speadsheet you can check out that details the stuff it's been and still is working on.

The headlines include some changes to LOD clip volumes that should help limit save file corruption issues for those visiting Islington or St Paul's Cathedral, and some precombine regeneration that should "fix various random/repeatable crashes". There are also a absolute ton of fixes for quests, including one that should stop you being unable to find the calling card during 'Lay of the Land', one of the issues I had to console command my way around during my Fallout: London review playthrough.

Gameplay tweaks are also plentiful, including one that'll stop you from accidentally ending up in the Bank of England prior to discovering it due to sleepwalker trait, and one that'll make the messages you get about the afflictions you end up with at the start of the game use accurate percentages. Thewre are a whole bunch of item and NPC tweaks too, including one that'll mean you can no longer eat Atkins robots due to being a cannibal. To be fair they probably don't taste nice.

With London MCM Comic Con - which Team FOLON'll be attending - set to kick off on October 25, if the modders are able to stick to their current plans, you shoudn't have to wait that much longer for this patch to drop.

Will you be hopping back into Fallout: London when this update arrives? Let us know below, and make sure to check out the various features that came out of our interview with the massive modding project's lead.