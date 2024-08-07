“It’s actually gone a lot better than we thought it would” Fallout: London dev talks the massive mod's release and what the team's doing to sort all those pesky bugs

Massive Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London has had a launch filled with plenty of technical teething issues that have impacted a lot of players’ attempts to delve right into Ol’Blighty right out of the gate.

While there have been some steps you can take to make the mod crash less often, Team FOLON is planning on making sure that process is a lot more convenient for those who might not be used to trawling Nexus Mods or messing around with files.

As part of a recent interview with VG247, which you’ll be able to read more of here over the next little bit, Fallout: London project manager Dean ‘Prilladog’ Carter outlined what things have been like for the team since release, and the plans it has to rectify the mod’s technical hiccups.

"So, in terms of the release itself, it’s actually gone a lot better than we thought it would,” Carter said, “Not gonna lie, as with any development project, you put your heart and soul into anything and eventually you sort of realise, no matter how hard you've worked, everything's held together with duct tape. So, it’s held together better than we thought, but lots of the issues that we've had or people have been reporting rather, they’re not ones that we had.

"Like, the issue with the train crash crash, which is quite a known one, and it's been reported on quite a lot. We never had that. We wouldn't have released if we had had that. None of our testers had that. So we're not sure if something actually happened with the final upload or something, but it’s those sort of ones that have been a bit of a surprise to us.

”The biggest gripe that we've had is when people have installed things wrong and then they have stated that it's our fault. We know it's not the easiest install on Steam. We do understand that, we have tried our best. But yeah, when it comes to those sort of things we have got a tech support team that's been helping.”

So, what will the update the team announced via Twitter last week do to help? “We've been basically working as if we never released is the honest truth of that,” Carter told me regarding it.

“I believe the order we're going to do it in will be a hotfix that should basically include things like [the] Buffout 4 [mod]," he continued, “So, the sort of systems that people have said are almost a requirement to run, we went and got permission for those. We didn't have permission before, which is why we never really mentioned them and they were things that people had to go and get. Since we've released, obviously, they're more inclined to want to work with us now, so now we're gonna do a hotfix that should include things like Buffout 4, which will help stability and those issues.”

"In terms of things like what we call ‘the floaty patrol’, where we might have left assets just slightly off the ground, in the air, and stuff like that, we've been fixing loads and loads of those,” he added, “The change log is becoming a novella of the things we’ve fixed already. We have been [going] flat-out fixing those, because we want people to have the best experience."

