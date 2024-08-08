Fallout: London modders are adding full New Vegas-style faction rep and disguise systems to Team FOLON's work, because us Mojave lovers are never satisfied

This might surprise you, but Fallout: London - the big Fallout 4 mod - is proving pretty popular among Fallout modders who aren’t part of Team FOLON. Some of the bigger New Vegas fans among them have even started bringing that game’s faction rep and disguise systems to Blighty.

To be fair, some of them have already done the obvious things mod-wise, such as offering you a cure for your character’s crippling dog food addiction, and it looks like they’ll have to wait a little while to be able to enjoy Fallout: London’s cut Wild Card main quest arc, so let em have some fun in the meantime.

‘Faction Reputation and Disguise System’ by Invatorzen looks to be the most comprehensive attempt so far at allowing you to officially have it confirmed that you’re the most vilified individual in London, rather than just knowing so because every NPC won’t stop shooting at you.

As you might expect, it adds a reputation section to your Atta-boy, letting you see when your actions for or against a specific faction have earned you either fame or infamy in their eyes, with the tiers of love and hatred sharing the exact same language as New Vegas - Idolized, Neutral, Hated, and so on - as you can see demonstrated below. It also includes a New Vegas-style faction disguise system, allowing you to don some threads you’ve found and play the part of the clever infiltrator.

“Something I was working on a few years back for Fallout 4 was a Faction Reputation and Disguise system - unfortunately for me I had already played the game on my PS4, PS5, and PC, and having replayed it so many times I lost the motivation to work on the mod,” explained, “However, Fallout: London released and is a smaller scale game than Fallout 4, so I figured I should revive the mod so I could bring the system to London.”

Currently, the mod’s still looks to be work-in-progress, with individual towns/settlements yet to be added into the reputation system, and Invatorzen having set things up so they can take suggestions as to which disguises and quest reputation rewards they should add to it as they keep working on it.

The modder also adds that their work “will not reward you with faction reputation or fame from previously completed quests or killed NPCs”, so you’ll likely need to start a fresh save to use it properly.

If you're just interested in being able to don faction diguises on its owen, another mod, DanElwood's 'Faction Disguise System', might be worth a look.

Regardless of whether you're a big enough New Vegas head to want to try out these mods, make sure to check out our array of helpful guides to things like the mod’s companions and quests.