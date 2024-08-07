Attention New Vegas heads, Fallout: London cut a whole Yes Man-style Wild Card main quest arc before release, but it’ll be arriving in a future update

If you’ve run into a door you can’t get through while exploring the English capital in massive Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London, as anyone who’s played more than a few hours almost certainly has, you may well have unknowingly stumbled across a location used by a cut main quest line. The arc in question is a Fallout New Vegas-style Wild Card option, and it’s set to be deployed properly in a future update.

Yep, stop thinking about crashes for a minute, there’s a British equivalent of Yes Man’s Strip-conquering adventure with The Courier just chilling behind the scenes, after Team FOLON was forced to abandon including it in the initial release.

Speaking to VG247 for an interview which you’ll be able to read more of here over the next little bit and also featured chat about the modders’ current plans to rectify its pesky release bugs, Fallout: London project manager Dean ‘Prilladog’ Carter revealed some details about this questline, and why the team wasn’t able to include it in the initial release.

“That was going to be in on launch, but if you can remember back to when we did our first announcement where we said we were not going to be releasing at the end of 2023, the guy that was in charge of doing the Wild Card quest line, which is what you're referring to, he wasn't able to do it [any longer] because he was basically forcibly conscripted due to the [Russo-Ukrainian] war,” the modder explained, “So, as you can imagine, working on a Fallout mod was not his top priority.

“All the lines have been recorded, all the systems [have been made]. That's why people might have noticed when they're walking around, there are certain buildings or levels of the building you can’t get into. It’s because it was designed to be there for release, but something like that is completely out of anyone's control, I don't care if you're a big company or not. That was so out of left field and you’re just like ‘oh’.

“So, that will be coming in a future patch, and then you'll be probably walking around like, ‘Ah, that's why that door was locked and there's a whole building behind it.’ We had to basically seal everything off very quickly, but that will be coming in a future patch.”

Regarding the war, which has also caused issues for other games such as Stalker 2, Carter added: “Quite a lot of our scripting team were around those areas, and yeah, it impacted. So that's why I had to find myself learning scripting very quickly, it’s why our head writer is also now the head writer/head scripter. We had to reshuffle and a lot of us had to learn very, very quickly.

“That's why, like, I'm not even gonna lie when I say that some of the quests, maybe the implementation side behind the backend is not as good as it could be. We couldn't help what happened in that situation. You know, it was going on as it could, we had everything all planned and sorted and all the quests that he had done were all bulletproof and then suddenly boom, [that person] has to go, like that was not an option, they then had to leave.”

Are you looking forward to seeing what this Wild Card quest for Fallout: London looks like when it arrives at some point down the line? Let us know below.