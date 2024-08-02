As you explore the British wasteland of Fallout: London, you’ll meet plenty of characters to love and loathe. Some of the folk you run into can tag along as your companions too, if you play your cards right, and having a companion is a pretty good idea. They can carry your stuff and take aggro for you, but of course, some of them can be liabilities.

One strong fella, Mad Jack, is a pretty good companion to choose. The boxing champion is an absolute unit and a brilliant brawler who can be helpful in combat, and getting him on your side isn’t too difficult, either. Here’s how to recruit Mad Jack as a companion in Fallout: London.

How to recruit Mad Jack as a companion in Fallout: London

Mad Jack is found in the basement of a pub called The Pilgrim in Fallout: London. This pub is on a street corner just north of Trafalgar, and given its lack of signposts and the likes, it can be very easy to miss.

Find The Pilgrim pub on a street corner north of Trafalgar. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

A good identifier is that when you first run past the place, you should run into an Injured Boxer just outside of it. He’ll ask you for a Stim-Pak to treat his injuries, and will tell you a little about his fight with Mad Jack before heading on his way.

Speak to Jack Nesbitt and agree to fight Mad Jack. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Enter the pub and go down to the basement, where there is some sort of fight club being held. Jack Nesbit will be shouting at Mad Jack before introducing himself to you, and for the low price of 20 Tickets, he’ll let you in the ring with Mad Jack himself.

Agree to the fight and hand over the Tickets. You will then need to enter the boxing ring and survive for 60 seconds while fighting Mad Jack. Whatever you do, do not attack Mad Jack before Jack Nesbitt has done introducing you both to the ring, as this can turn him hostile (as if he isn’t already hostile as is).

Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

If you manage to survive, well done. Mad Jack will clear off to his office. Follow him there, close the door behind you, and talk to him. He’ll tell you how he wants to go adventuring with you and how he thinks he can help, and who are we to disagree with the 6’10 unit towering over us?

After this, you can invite Mad Jack to be your companion. Your current companion, whoever that may be, will be immediately dismissed.

Oh, and don’t forget to retrieve all of your items — which will have been taken from you before the fight — from the Contestant’s Locker that’s near the entrance to the basement.

