Fallout: London has its fair share of issues, and despite them, the mod — which applies a British overhaul to Fallout 4 — is brilliant fun. As you progress with the main quest and strive to find out who you are and what the hell is going on in post-apocalyptic London, you’ll eventually arrive in Westminster where there’s been another train crash.

Upon investigating the Crash Site, you’ll likely find that there’s something you’re missing; a Calling Card. This item, for many, isn’t appearing where it should and is preventing quest progression. Fortunately, it’s easily dealt with, so without further ado, here’s our guide to Fallout: London’s Lay of the Land quest, and how to investigate the Crash Site.

Fallout: London Lay of the Land Quest - How to investigate the Crash Site

At the very beginning of the Lay of the Land quest in Fallout: London, you are tasked with gaining entry to the borough of Westminster. This in and of itself, fortunately, isn’t too difficult. Making your way into Parliament later, however, will require a lot more work.

Head here to enter Westminster. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

To gain entry to Westminster, you first need to visit Trafalgar in the south-west corner of the map. Here, you can speak to a greeter known as Stacey to kick off the ‘It Rises in the East’ side quest. To continue the main quest after this, go over to the nearby Tommy Guard and tell him to look closely at his list.

He will then let you pass into Westminster, where a little girl known as Alexandra will offer you a tour. It’s up to you whether you pay for the tour, use your Charisma, or skip it altogether.

Make your way to the Crash Site when you are done with Alexandra. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Either way, when she’s done showing you around, you want to make your way to the Crash Site that the previous Tommy Guard told you about.

Speak to the Tommy Guard at the Crash Site. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Speak to the Tommy Guard at the Crash Site to glean some more information about what’s happened, and then begin to investigate. With some luck, you should find a Calling Card in the ruins, but for many players, this item simply isn’t spawning.

If the Calling Card is not spawning for you, you want to open your command console using the tilde key — this should be under your Escape key — and then type the following command:

Player.additem 0729b95c

This command will add the Calling Card item to your inventory. After that, open up the ‘Misc’ tab of your inventory and interact with the Calling Card. This will trigger the next quest step, which is to meet Smythe at Parliament.

You can also find Smythe's Bowler Hat within the ruins. Off the small, steel balcony that is along the path there, you should be able to peer over and grab it.

Speak to the Parliament Guard. He chose to walk into the preservation pod after I was finished speaking to him. Fair enough. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Follow your quest marker over towards the Palace and speak with the Parliament Guard. You’ll quickly find that they don’t let just anyone inside. For a hefty fee of 500 Tickets (or 700 Tickets, if your Charisma is low), the Tommy Guard will tell you how to gain entry into Parliament; you must collect the signatures of the leaders of each of the four 'eligible' boroughs in London. These are Camden, Hackney, Islington, and Lambeth. Other boroughs and their leaders don't count towards the petition.

This then kicks off the Hear Ye, Hear Ye quest.

For more on Fallout London, take a look at our guide to all Companions you can recruit, all of the Perks you can choose from, and all of the Factions you ought to visit sooner or later.