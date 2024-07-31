Fallout: London has a few companions for you to meet that you certainly won’t forget in a hurry. One that you can find a few hours into the game is Keira. Trapped in the Bank of England’s Vault with some brainless Ghouls for company, Keira is more than happy to invite herself along on our adventure once we rescue her.

Describing herself as a prolific treasure hunter, you’ll want to keep her around if finding and hoarding loot is your thing, though, she doesn’t half have some interesting conspiracy theories to tell you about first. Without further ado, here’s how to recruit Keira as a companion in Fallout: London.

How to recruit Keira in Fallout: London

Keira can be recruited as a companion during the Heaven Slayer quest in Fallout: London, which has you working with the Tommies to clear out more hooligans from the Bank of England before venturing over to Islington.

This quest directly follows the Cold Case quest, involving Lazarus, that unfolds across St Paul’s Cathedral and Wintergarden. In a bid to figure out who the hell you are, Lazarus advises going to the cough tunnels, which you will need a gas-mask for. Who can give us one of those? The Tommies, but of course, we need to do some work for them first, which is how we wind up at the Bank of England.

Now, back to Keira. Keira is actually trapped in the Bank of England’s Vault, and is more than happy to invite herself to tag along with you for helping free her.

To do this, however, you will need to find three different keys and a key card around the Bank of England first.

Bank of England Key

This is the first key that you will require. This is found on the second floor hanging from a chain at the end of the hall.

From the Bank's main entrance, go to the very end of the hall on your left. You'll come to a room full of tills and terminals, with a room just ahead that is on fire.

To the right of the room that is on fire, you will find a stairwell. Go up here and along the hall to find the Bank of England Key hanging from a chain at the very end.

Bank Pindar Key

This keycard is found on the third floor of the Bank. From the long hallway on the first floor, go into the first stairwell on your right. This will take you up to the third floor.

Enter the first room on your left to find this key card on a desk beside a terminal.

Bank of England Vault Key

Go along the long hallway from the Bank's main entrance, and into the second stairwell on your left. You will know it is the right stairwell as it has a flamethrower trap.

From here, head downstairs and you will reach some bunkers where you will need to defeat a Glowing One. After that, the key is on the table in the room across from the stairwell, accompanied by a letter.

Bank Manager’s Key

Go through the double door at the Bank’s entrance using the prior keys. After this, go through the chained door at the back of the room to reach a garden.

The key is inside the Preservation Pod here, alongside who we can assume was once the bank manager. Yikes.

If you’re having any trouble tracking these down, take a look at our guide on where to find all Bank of England Keys in Fallout: London.

With all three keys in your possession, you can then go and defeat the last of the Hooligans. From the Bank’s main entrance, go through the double doors you will have just opened, and then unlock the double doors on your right.

After the hooligans have been dealt with, you can finally access the vault. Chat to Keira via the intercom briefly and then chat with her face to face about some conspiracy theories she has cooked up.

She’ll be eager to join you, but you will need to dismiss any current company you have - such as Archie - to be able to have her tag along with you. As an esteemed treasure hunter, we imagine she’s pretty good at helping us acquire loot, but I wouldn’t know because I chose to stick with Archie after she referred to me as her sidekick. This is my adventure, Keira!

For more on Fallout: London, take a look at our guide on how to adopt Churchill the dog, all the Factions across post-apocalyptic London, and all of the Perks you can acquire.