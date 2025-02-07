"Big things are coming!" Fallout: London's first DLC sounds like it's not too many Tube stops away, as Team FOLON teases "maybe some more surprises too"

After releasing the first couple of meaty patches for Fallout: London last year, Team FOLON closed out 2024 by teasing upcoming DLC for its massive Fallout 4 mod.

It's been relative radio silence since the new year kicked off, but judging by a fresh tweet, it sounds like the wait for new stuff and a third patch might not last too much longer.

"SOOOO Big things are coming! Fallout: London's first DLC is getting closer, and the team at Team FOLON LTD has been working non-stop to bring the 'Rabbit & Pork' DLC to you all," this new post from the team of modders that's now pretty much a proper studio reads, "Maybe some more surprises too 👀 Exciting times ahead. Stay tuned!"

We've known that'd be the name of the mod's first add-on since around Christmas, when the modders revealed the monikers they've given to the three bits of DLC they've currently committed to, but not put release dates on. As well as Rabbit & Pork, there was a second DLC dubbed "Last Orders" and a third named "Wildcard".

SOOOO Big things are coming! Fallout: London's first DLC is getting closer, and the team at Team Folon Ltd has been working non-stop to bring the "Rabbit & Pork" DLC to you all. Maybe some more surprises too 👀 Exciting times ahead. Stay tuned! 🇬🇧 — Team FOLON (@TeamFOLON) February 6, 2025

While the other two are still a bit mysterious, we've got a good idea what Wildcard will almost certainly be. One of the things Fallout: London project lead Dean 'Prilladog' Carter mentioned to us when we interviewed him just after the mod's release was that the team originally had plans to add in a whole New Vegas-style wildcard arc to the mod's main questline that had to be cut during the mod's development, and that this will be added back in via "a future patch".

That aside, we've also already got a good idea what kinds of general changes and fixes patch 1.03 itself will be bringing, thanks to this handy spreadsheet Team FOLON shared when it announced the update late last year.

That aside, we've also already got a good idea what kinds of general changes and fixes patch 1.03 itself will be bringing, thanks to this handy spreadsheet Team FOLON shared when it announced the update late last year.