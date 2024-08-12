Fallout: London's first big patch stops you from cheekily hacking the John Bercow bot, and makes trying to pet the mangy foxes a bit less lethal

The first big patch for Fallout: London has now arrived and is full of fixes for the various technical teething issues which afflicted the launch version of the mod, just as Team FOLON had said it would be.

This should mean you’re finally able to drop into Blighty without having to worry about running into as many annoying gremlins as we did while reviewing the massive mod. Fallout: London’s definitely worth braving some crashes and bugs for, but hopefully this update’ll mean you’ve got way less of that to worry about.

In the patch notes for version 1.01 of Fallout: London, you’ll find a number of welcome changes, including the previously announced official incorporation of Buffout 4, a Fallout 4 mod that’s basically a requirement to run London without it crashing every ten minutes. Now, rather than having to install that mod yourself, it’s included with your download from GOG, “preconfigured and ready to go”.

Beyond this, there are a whole host of fixes for issues you’ve likely heard about, including the bugged health values - with that one having seen the two afflictions the game hands you after the train crash early on also have to be revamped to be more serious - and visiting the Angel Lab during the quest Heavenslayer permanently switching off the ambient music for the rest of your playthrough.

It looks like the Thamesfolk and Vagabonds faction quest lines have been a big focus in terms of mission-based fixes. Oh and also, Team FOLON’s made it so that robotics experts can’t hack H4N-24RD - that’s the Protectron infamously voiced by former UK parliamentary speaker John Bercow - making me very sad I didn’t try that during my initial playthrough.

The final changes I’m gonna highlight here are the game’s foxes getting a “slight nerf to their base attack damage” and Churchill the bulldog being stopped from randomly transforming into Fallout 4’s Dogmeat sometimes when he’s been sent home and then recruited again. Phew to both of those.

“We are blown away by the support for the project, and the amount of positivity we've received,” Team FOLON stated regarding the update, “Your feedback is instrumental in our continued efforts of troubleshooting and bug fixing, which we will continue until Fallout: London is as polished as it can be.”

It also pointed out that: “In the first 24 hours, the mod was redeemed more than 500,000 times, making it the fastest redeemed game on GOG ever.” So, that’s cool.

Are you planning on giving Fallout: London another go now you know some of its teething issues have been sorted out? Before you do, it’s definitely worth reading our recent interview with Team FOLON’s project lead about how the team went about nailing both the British Fallout and classic Fallout vibes it was going for.