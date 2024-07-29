Who are the different Fallout: London Factions?

England’s capital has always been a hotbed of culture, so it’s no surprise that Fallout: London’s nuclear fire only seems to have fanned the flames, with multiple factions based on classic British fashion, history and military units all stalking the streets of the Big Smoke.

While it doesn’t seem like the water quality in the Thames has changed much, there are so many new discoveries to make in Fallout: London, where almost every area and alleyway is densely packed with points of interest.

However, Fallout: London is much tougher than the base game, so, to save you some time scouring the dangerous streets of each borough, here’s a run-down of the different factions in Fallout: London and where to find them!

Fallout: London Factions

Vagabonds

The first faction you properly meet in Fallout:London is the Vagabonds, a band of gangsters who look out for their community from their base in the Swan and Mitre pub in southeast London, south of the river Thames.

Led by the pragmatic Sebastian Gaunt, you’re accepted into their ranks - if you want to help them out, of course - almost immediately as you reach the surface after the prologue.

Following the Vagabond’s questline is a great way to get to grips with the ins and outs of Fallout: London, since it gives you access to a fun base of operations, unique weapons and equipment and a character who can cure your Railway Spine affliction.

The Isle of Dogs Syndicate

Muscling in on the Vagabond’s turf is the Isle of Dogs Syndicate, a rival gang looking to expand their operations south of the river. Violent, and without the community focus of the Vagabonds, the Isle of Dogs Syndicate are the antagonists of the Vagabond’s arc.

Rising out of the banking class of Canary Wharf north of the Thames, the Isle of Dogs Syndicate are distinguished by their expensive taste in suiting and callous disregard for all but profit.

Thamesfolk

Alternatively, from the start of the game, you can also ditch the Vagabonds and strike out to find the Thamesfolk, a hardy faction of humanoid mutants shunned by many but who’re rugged and resourceful in their own right. They’re friendly with the Vagabonds, with Gaunt being one of their best trading partners in the outside world.

It’s well worth doing the initial quest to meet up with the Thamesfolk early on in your adventure, since you can find all sorts of cool and interesting things that I won’t spoil right away.

Image credit: Bethesda/TEAM FOLON/VG247

You can find the Thamesfolk in the subterranean tube tunnels beneath the city. Look for the Thameshaven tube station on your map, south of the river.

Gentry

The aristocratic ruling class of Fallout: London, the Gentry grasp Westminster and the Houses of Parliament with an iron fist in a velvet glove.

Boasting superior resources to the other ragtag factions, the Gentry’s organised militia is a force to be reckoned with - well-stocked, well-funded and well-manned.

Image credit: Bethesda/TEAM FOLON/VG247

Maintaining their luxurious comfort by imposing harsh taxes on the common folk, the Genty play pretend at democracy, holding elections where all but the wealthy are disenfranchised, while swearing fealty to the reclusive Queen of England.

Tommies

The powerful peacekeeping army at the beck and call of the Gentry, the WW2-styled Tommies keep their steel Brodie helmets shiny and their bayonets sharp.

Their Enfield rifles are the envy of the wasteland, with their superior firepower and military organisation allowing them to easily outmatch most of the smaller factions. However, Fallout: London trailers have hinted that there’s disquiet at the top of the Tommies, with some influential players feeling used by the Gentry and ready for change.

Camelot

Taking inspiration from the knights of Arthurian legend, Camelot is a group of chivalrous warriors set up in opposition to the nefarious ruling powers dominating the London landscape.

Bent on installing a democratic government to properly represent the people of London, Camelot are a major faction in Fallout: London. They prefer to fight with elegant weaponry from a more civilised age like short and broadswords.

You can find their castle in Wandsworth, which is in southwest London, south of the river, next to Battersea and Clapham.

5th Column

Clad in stealthy blacked-out militaristic garb, the authoritarian 5th Column group are also trying to topple the hegemony of the Gentry, just by any means necessary.

Wielding high-tech weaponry and an uncompromising attitude, they see the Gentry’s oppression not as a scourge to be broken, but a weakness to be replaced with a stronger order.

If you agree that they’re the only practical alternative to the Gentry, you can find the 5th Column in Tower Hamlets, a massive borough of east London, north of the Thames above Canary Wharf. Tower Hamlets includes Jack the Ripper’s old haunt, Whitechapel, as well as the Tower of London and famous Limehouse dockyards.

Hooligans

Did you see that ludicrous display last night? The Hooligans continue England’s proud tradition of loutish football hooliganism by swilling beer and cosplaying as their favourite athletes (if there’s a name on your football shirt, it’s cosplay, I will die on this hill).

While they’re easy to make fun of, the Hooligans hunt in packs with strong melee weapons, so an ill-prepared run-in could leave you looking like Arsenal’s ‘90s bruised banana kit.

Just like real-life football fans, they’re everywhere - similar to Raiders in the base game.

Beefeaters

Styled after the iconic guards of royal residences in the capital, the Beefeaters have taken a twisted turn in Fallout: London, where hard times and a lack of bovine mammals for breakfast has led them to search out a…different kind of meat.

Steer clear of their traditional stomping ground - the Tower of London on the western edge of Tower Hamlets - if you want to keep all of your fingers and toes.

Jack Tars

Based out of the Cutty Sark in Greenwich and dressed in the instantly recognisable red coat naval uniform, the Jack Tars are a group of maritime marauders, armed with extremely powerful - if incredibly slow - muskets, flintlock pistols and cannons.

Image credit: Bethesda/TEAM FOLON/VG247

Search the church in Greenwich and you can find a holotape which details how to sneak into the Cutty Sark from the nearby Victory Gift Shop - much easier than wading through volleys of canonfire.

Roundels

The Roundels are Fallout: London’s mods. No, not like the game mod you’re playing, the fish-tail-parka’d, skinny suited and Ben Sherman-worshipping subculture of scooter-riding ruffians.

The Roundel refers to the logo of concentric circles you'll no doubt have seen as a patch on jackets, or a sticker on vespas and pub toilet walls the world over.

They knock about north of the river, past Whitechapel and Bethnal Green, in Hackney.

Pistols

They’re a hundred years late, but the punk-rock Pistols lord it over what was once the fashionable borough of Camden in the north west of the map.

With so many finger-in-plug-socket hairstyles already in the base game of Fallout 4, all TEAM FOLON had to do was add some plaid, peroxide and piercings.

Miller’s Men

Like a snake and a mongoose, the natural enemy of a punk is a skinhead, and you’ll find Miller’s Men in Camden’s neighbouring borough of Islington.

Known for being hard, aggressive and always looking for a fight, the skinheads are a dangerous bunch, but not the most nuanced in their strategy (I’m trying to say they’re dumb without being mean).

As we play more and meet more major and minor factions in Fallout: London, we’ll update this page with more information and colour detailing the relationships between the jostling groups vying for power.

If you're struggling to get stuck into the British Wasteland as much as you'd like, we've also got a guide on how we fixed our Fallout: London crashes.