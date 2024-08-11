What's next for the devs behind Fallout: London? "Hopefully" opening their own indie studio - after they add a few more quests and fix some bugs, of course

Fallout: London has been a big hit with fans, and it sounds like the team that made it wants to stick together to make their own games.

It was a long time coming, but the highly anticipated mod Fallout: London finally came out last month, and it's been incredibly well received so far, including by our own Mark who reviewed the DLC-sized mod and gave it four out of five stars. Of course, despite still having to deal with various bugs, and promising more content further down the line, the Fallout: London team has plans beyond its massive mod. The mod's project lead Dean Carter recently spoke with the BBC about the aftermath of the project, discussing the team's feelings on having released it, and what's next for them (thanks, PCGamesN). Quite notably, Carter shared that they will "hopefully" go on to make their own indie studio so they can pay the bills.

Carter explained that "as much as I love the fact that this is a free project - that we can offer this thing for free for all the community - free doesn't pay our bills." He went on to say, "What has been great for us is that a lot of people who have really enjoyed [Fallout: London] have donated to us, and we're channelling that into Team Folon, which is what we're going to be moving into. We should hopefully launch our own indie games company which will allow us to come up with our own ideas, create our own games, and work… without having to speak to anyone above us, such as Bethesda, or anything like that.

"It'll be completely our own thing and we can create a game that we want, that we think the community will enjoy. Fallout: London has been a great springboard for that."

Carter also again noted how Fallout: London will receive "all the content which we had to cut for the release. We have another ending, which we call the wild card ending - that will come out in one of the future patches. That's not going to happen soon; we can see ourselves working until the end of the year."

