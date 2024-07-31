Don't worry, Fallout: London's devs are busy working on its issues, and there's already a mod that solves the biggest - your crippling dog food addiction

Following its release, those delving into massive Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London have been faced with a number of teething issues. The good news is that the modders are very much on the case and have been busy prepping fixes, though it's taken an outside modder to help those whose characters can't stop munching on pet food.

Since London came out last week, following an unavoidable delay caused by Fallout 4's next-gen update, it's been earning lots of thumbs up (we've enjoyed what we've played so far), but folks have been running into lots of crashes and other bugs.

While there are some steps you can take to make the mod crash less often, Team FOLON knows this isn't ideal and has put out a statement outlining its plans to deal with these teething issues beyond the kind of helpful triage that's been going on in Fallout: London's Discord server.

"We're working hard to fix the reported issues and expect to release an update soon," the team wrote, thanking players for both their patience and all of the feedback the mod's been getting. They added that those who're experiencing issues should consult this installation guide in order to make sure they've followed the process correctly, just in case that's behind any of the problems.

Hello all, a message from us at Team FOLON®:



Hello all, a message from us at Team FOLON®:



More information and links can be found in the image description or here:https://t.co/7a9IkhNIKN pic.twitter.com/g0XYyt32hR — Team FOLON (@TeamFOLON) July 29, 2024

One of the issues that'll be fixed in the first update is "an error with how the player's health is handled after the train crash, which disproportionately lowers the max HP of characters with already high health or endurance level". So, if you've been getting insta-killed by Radshrews, you'll either need to wait, or - I'm so sorry - do some maths.

Seriously, check out the Discord post below from Callum, a lead writer on the mod, either whip out you calculator so you can use Fallout 4's health scaling calculation to work out what your max health value should be, or cheat by consulting this chart.

Before that though, you'll be glad to hear that one modder has already taken it upon themselves to solve a potential problem that awaits those who've managed to overcome the teething issues - crippling dog food addiction. Yep, for some reason, the mod treats pet food like a chem, and I've already had it get its hooks in deep on my character.

While getting this addiction to Prilladog treated isn't too much hassle, it can be expensive, enter modder Misslune's 'Dog Food Addiction Remover', which allows you to down meaty chunks without fear of becoming a junkie. Just watch out, as they reccomend making sure you've dealt with any existing dog food addiction your character might have before you install, in order to avoid any issues that might cause.

What do you think for Fallout: London so far? Let us know below!