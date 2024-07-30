Fallout: London Catching Up quest - Dove's Dilemma location

Fallout: London is a full DLC-sized mod, packed with loot to discover and quests to complete. Some of the best parts in official Bethesda RPGs always come from the side quests and Fallout: London is no different, with tons of interesting characters - each with their own backstory - waiting to meet the Lab Rat Wanderer around every corner.

One early example of this is the Catching Up quest, where one of the old-timers in the Vagabonds gang - Sabertooth Syd - asks for a special favour from the wanderer: help with finally learning how to read.

Image credit: Bethesda/TEAM FOLON/VG247

When the Wanderer accepts, Syd is over the moon, but has another request too. If it’s not too much trouble, can the Wanderer look out for their favourite childhood book, the Dove’s Dilemma?

Armed with a list of desired reading material, the Wanderer sets off in search of a library in the nearby town of Bromley to get the Catching Up quest underway!

Fallout: London Catching Up quest guide - where to find the books

After speaking to Sabertooth Syd in the Swan and Mitre pub in south east London, he asks for your help in learning how to read.

He’s embarrassed by his illiteracy, so he wants you to keep it on the downlow, but you need to get him some “proper books” that are basic enough to learn with - 3 or 4 preserved books should do the trick. Syd then specifically asks for Dove’s Dilema - a story from when he was a kid - if you can track it down.

You get a quest marker to the south, down the same way as Nadia’s trading post, on Bromley High Street.

Image credit: Bethesda/TEAM FOLON/VG247

Follow the marker and enter the Churchill Library and you will quickly find that the right wing needs a key to enter.

Before you set off in search of the key, turn around and interact with the library terminal behind you. In the book withdrawal menu, you will see that Dove’s Dilemma was checked out by a Jane Doe for reading in the Right Wing - so now you have a place to look!

How to open Churchill Library Right Wing

To open the Churchill Library Right Wing, you need to go all the way upstairs, in the director’s office, where you find a feral ghoul roamer who must be defeated.

Next to the terminal in the chief librarian’s office, you find the book room key. This can be used to open the locked door where you find the books.

Image credit: Bethesda/TEAM FOLON/VG247

Next, have a look in the basement and you find the book return terminal for the overdue books you find littered around the library, as well as the door that needs the banned book room key.

Image credit: Bethesda/TEAM FOLON/VG247

To open the banned book room, turn around in the basement and go into the bathroom. In the sink inside the first stall, you find the keys and a pair of glasses - useful if you picked the four eyes trait.

Where to find books for Syd

Through the locked door, things get hectic quickly. You’re attacked by 4 feral ghouls in quick succession, but after that you’re free to explore.

Remember, you’re not just looking for the generic book/textbook items, but specific, named volumes.

Image credit: Bethesda/TEAM FOLON/VG247

First, head upstairs to the computer area and grab the Very Radiated Caterpillar and Larry Crocker and the Chamber of Fission from the shelves, then get Little Miss Uranium from next to the yellow box on the ground floor.

Image credit: Bethesda/TEAM FOLON/VG247

Where to find the Dove’s Dilemma

Image credit: Bethesda/TEAM FOLON/VG247

To get the Dove’s Dilemma, look for the conspicuously overturned cardboard box on top of the bookcase above the hole you use to get up to the second floor of the Right Wing.

Either hold interact to pick it up and move it, or whack it with a weapon to send it flying.

Image credit: Bethesda/TEAM FOLON/VG247

Underneath you find Dove’s Dilemma.

Return to Syd at the Swan and Mitre and he’s obviously pleased you managed to track down the reading material. With various traits and Special stats, you can pick up on just how pleased he is to see Dove’s Dilemma again. He gives you Syd’s Napkin as well as his lucky black pool ball which gives you the Lucky Eight Ball Perk, which is good for an extra point of Luck SPECIAL (and a nice chunk of XP).

If that’s a little underwhelming for you though, completing this quest gives you another lead - Memories of Syd - where you help ol’ Sabertooth to write down some of his memoirs.

But if that all didn't have you feeling warm and fuzzy enough, maybe you should go and find Churchill next?