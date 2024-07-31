As you make your way through the Rads and rubble of post-apocalyptic London, it isn’t too long before you wind up at the Bank of England in Fallout: London. A key location during the Heaven Slayer quest and running rampant with hooligans, it becomes your job to show these folk who is boss while looting gold bars and key cards.

To fully explore the Bank of England, and even end up with a brand new companion, you will need to track down three different keys and a key card in the building. To help you do just that, here’s where to find all Bank of England keys in Fallout: London.

All Bank of England Keys in Fallout: London

The Bank of England has three different keys that you need to find if you wish to complete the Heaven Slayer quest and recruit Keira as a companion. Below, we explain how to find all three in order so that you can clear the place of Hooligans and continue your Fallout: London adventure.

Bank of England Key

The first key that you will need to grab is the Bank of England Key, which is fortunately found hanging beside a door on the second floor of the building. That said, you want to grab the Bank Pindar Key Card while grabbing this one, too.

Enter this room first, and take a right. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

From the entrance of the building, take a left into a small room of tills with a bathroom, shown above.

Exit the room to your right, where there are some stairs. Go along the path that is beneath the stairs; you’ll see a poster at the end of the hall.

Go to the end of the hall and take a right. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

At the end of the hall, take a right and continue to the end of another hall. At the end is a room full of terminals; pass through it to come to a room full of fire and other strewn about pieces of furniture.

Go up the stairs through this door, and to the very end of the next hall. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

In this room, you can go left or right. Go right and up the stairs. Follow the hall to the end again and you’ll arrive at a chained door, but would you look at that? The Bank of England Key is hanging from a chain just beside it.

Retrieve the key, open the door, and go downstairs again. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Grab the key and go through the door in front of you. Head downstairs and you will find that you are back at the main entrance to the Bank of England again.

Bank Pindar Key Card

To grab the Bank Pindar Key Card, enter the hall with the poster at the end again. This is left of the Bank’s main entrance.

Use this stairwell to access the third floor. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Rather than run straight down the hall, walk along it and keep looking to your right. There will be a room with a stairwell before you turn the corridor.

Go up the stairwell to the third floor. Go along the hall, and enter the first accessible room on your left.

Retrieve the Key Card from the desk! | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

The Bank Pindar Key Card is on the desk in this room, alongside some gold bars. Nice! Now, head back downstairs again.

Bank of England Vault Key

Now, we need to find the Bank of England Vault Key. This is found in a bunker beneath the Bank of England, which we can now access using the keys we just acquired.

From the main entrance to the Bank, you want to take a left and head into the long hallway with the poster at the end again.

Go down the stairs here. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Slowly walk along the hallway while looking to your left. You should see a stairwell with a flamethrower on it. You want to go down the stairs here and open the following door, where you’ll have to defeat a Glowing One.

Retrieve the Vault Key from the desk and go back upstairs. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

After killing them, go into the bedroom that is directly ahead of you. The Bank of England Vault Key is on the desk here with a letter.

Explore the bunker area thoroughly, but when you’re ready, you want to head back to the Bank’s main entrance.

Bank Manager’s Key

Last, but not least, we need the Bank Manager’s Key if we want to wipe out the hooligans and access the vault of the Bank of England.

Unlock the door and clear out the following hooligans. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

From the Bank’s main entrance, you should now finally be able to unlock the double-door directly ahead of you, between the tills.

Unlock this door and head into the garden. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Clear out the enemies, and continue ahead. At the back of the room, you will find another chained door you can access, leading you into a garden with some Dryad enemies and a Preservation Pod.

That Preservation Pod didn’t quite do the job, did it? | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Kill the enemies and collect the Bank Manager’s Key from the Preservation Pod. Seems he came to a very unfortunate end…

Go through this door next, and prepare for a fight. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Now, go back on yourself to the large room where you will have fought with most of the hooligans earlier; this room has a balcony and multiple inaccessible doors, but on the right (if you were facing away from the Bank’s entrance) is another double door you can unlock. Prepare for a shootout with more hooligans!

After dealing with them, you can finally unlock the Bank’s vault, meet Keira, and return to the Imperial War Museum to let them know you dealt with their hooligan problem.

For more on Fallout: London, here’s our guide to all Factions, all of the Perks you can acquire, and how to get Churchill the dog as a companion.