Fancy spicing up Fallout: London with some Baldur's Gate 3-style randomness? Team FOLON's now put out a dice roll add-on that'll help you unleash chaos

Team FOLON, Fallout: London’s creators, have long been open about their desire for people to create mods that put fresh twists on or add stuff to their massive mod, and they’ve now done a bit of leading by example in that regard, with a mod that injects some chaos into your playthrough via Baldur's Gate 3-esque dice rolls.

After all, it’s not like British culture and the established dangers of the post-apocalypse are already enough to keep you on your toes as you explore the mod’s massive wasteland.

The mod in question is the brainchild of Jordan ‘SunnyDelight’ Albon, Team FOLON’s lead 3D artist. They’re clearly a bit of a TTRPG fan, since their creation - dubbed ‘NAT20’ adds a massive twenty-sided dice to your character’s inventory that they can take out and activate to roll for random outcomes.

Rolling the dice will unleash one of 20 possible scenarios that have a staggering 853 outcome variants, and as you might expect given the mod was designed with streamers in mind as well as regular players, they’re an interesting mix of the good, the bad, and the downright bizarre.

For example, one of the scenarios you can roll sees your Wayfarer “uncontrollably break out into three possible dance moves”, with random chance also deciding which of the three you get at any given time. Another spawns an OP enemy that’ll definitely kill you, but there are 14 different enemies that can be summoned to do the job.

Others do things like spawn a random amount of tickets, make your character tiny for 30 seconds, and launch you a random height in the air as a reference to Skyrim’s infamous Cloud District. You can see some of them in action in the showcase clip from a Team FOLON dev stream below.

Basically, as Albon writes: “Do not expect a serious playthrough whilst using this mod.” “This mod is most certainly game breaking in terms of balance and possibly killing you,” they add, “It also hasn't been tested in every quest or possible outcome, only roll the dice when it feels safe to do so.”

The modder adds that they’ve received requests to do a base Fallout 4-specific version of NAT20, saying: “I’ll look at it.”

Will you be grabbing this mod ahead to spice up your Fallout: London adventures? Let us know below, and make sure to check out our recent interview with the massive modding project's lead.