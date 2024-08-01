As you frolic around Fallout: London, seeking out unusual call boxes, dolls, and plenty of strange folk, you can also encounter multiple companions to come on your journey with you. One such companion who doesn’t shut up is Arthur Mountbatten, a smartly-dressed ghoul that has found himself in a bizarre predicament.

If you help Mountbatten with said predicament, though, he’s more than happy to help you with exploring post-apocalyptic London. He’s a talkative fella who comes with a revolver, making him alright in combat. Without further ado, here’s how to recruit Arthur Mountbatten as a companion in Fallout: London.

How to recruit Arthur Mountbatten as a companion in Fallout: London

Recruiting Arthur Mountbatten as a companion in Fallout: London is relatively easy, once you know where to look. This ghoul is found dangling from a tree in Hackney after some folk were unwilling to pay their taxes, which is fair enough.

To enter Hackney, you want to go to this part of the map and kill some hooligans. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Hackney is located in the north-east corner of the Fallout London map. To reach where Mountbatten is, you want to follow the wall along the north-east of the map until you come to a small shack with hooligans; this is marked on the above map.

Mountbatten is found just beside this checkpoint. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Clear out the hooligans and along the wall to your right, you should see a huge, glowing ‘Hackney Checkpoint’ sign. To the left of it, you’ll see Mountbatten hanging upside down from a tree.

Chat with him and he will, of course, ask to be freed. By all means leave him there if you’d rather not have him accompany you right now, but if you want to see what the ghoul is capable of, free him.

Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

After that, you can then invite him to travel with you. Though, if you already have a companion such as Keira or Archie, you will need to dismiss them first before Mountbatten obliges.

You can then talk to him for a lengthy history lesson on the Mountbatten family, if you fancy. If there’s one thing Mountbatten loves to do, it’s talk about himself!

For more on Fallout: London, here’s how to cure the Railway Spine affliction, how to recruit Churchill the dog, and all Factions across the wasteland.