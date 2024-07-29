Archie is one of multiple companions you can recruit and befriend in Fallout: London, and while he can be quite amusing, you’re likely better off with any companion other than this young boy. He does a whole lot of flailing around and screaming, and frankly, the novelty wears off quite quickly. He’s a good lockpick, though!

Alas, Churchill the dog is another early companion you can grab, but Archie can be good company across post-apocalyptic London until you find someone else to follow you around. Without further ado, here’s how to get Archie as a companion in Fallout: London.

How to get Archie as a companion in Fallout: London

Recruiting Archie as a companion is tied directly to the Land of the Seraph quest in Fallout: London. For me, this became available after paying a visit to the Thamesfolk and helping the Ferryman during the Charybdis quest.

Archie can be found in a crashed plane in Rothernithe. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

After you assist the Ferryman, you’ll be advised to visit the site of a Crashed Plane in Rothernithe, where Archie is currently holed up. As you head over there, I recommend preparing yourself for Rads; if you touch the water in the area, you’ll be afflicted with an awful amount of it.

Once you arrive, you won’t be allowed onto the plane until you clear out the nearby nests; there are five in total to take care of. You can easily run between them all without needing to clear out many enemies, but I recommend quick-saving often.

Your first meeting with Archie is on the Crashed Plane. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Once all the nests have been dealt with, return to the Crashed Plane and head inside. Archie can be found in the hull on his own, where he’ll provide you with some information about his experience at the underground laboratory. He also gives you the Ferryman’s Friend weapon, which is pretty decent.

After speaking with Archie, return to Thameshaven and speak with the Ferryman again. This time, he’ll be on his boat by the docks. He’ll task you with opening the gate using a nearby crane.

Use the terminal in the building beneath the crane to lower it. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Cross the river carefully and use the terminal in the building beneath the crane to lower it. Then, clamber up to the crane, and over to the big red button that you need to press to open the gate. Once that is done, hop into the Ferryman’s boat and prepare for action!

As the Ferryman takes you over the river, some Hooligans will strike. Shoot them using Ferryman’s Friend you got earlier, or another weapon you enjoy, and don’t neglect the fire canisters that are nicely positioned beside most enemies, which will clear them out quickly.

Once at the other side of the river, you’ll need to run through London to reach the dock. There’s more Hooligans and creatures to be wary of along the way.

The Ferryman has a robot helper now. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Once you reach the docks, catch up with the Ferryman and activate the nearby beacon as requested. The Ferryman will then give you information on where the entrance to the underground lab is, which is beneath a nearby Monument, as well as the key needed to access it.

Head on over to the Monument from the docks, being careful of Gatherer enemies that lurk nearby.

Head inside the Monument Lab here. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Once you reach the entrance to the Monument Lab, head on inside. From the entrance, go down the corridor and into the last room — the test area — to find a terminal in need of power.

Turn the power on! | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

Your quest marker will then direct you to a room with a generator, where you can activate a power box shown above.

Note that turning on the power means all the turrets are about to be active again, so make sure you’ve some decent armor on and some medical supplies to hand.

Return to the terminal from earlier that needed power, and use it to unlock the contamination room.

You can now go back down the hall and up the stairs to your left to reach the contamination room. Before entering, prepare for a tough fight.

As you enter, you’ll come face to face with an abomination known as the Super Clone Experiment. Take him down and loot his body before interacting with the terminal at the end of the room, which reveals exactly what scientists were doing at the lab; ungodly human experiments.

Here, you can choose whether or not you wish for Archie to tag along with you. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/Team FOLON

You can now leave the Monument Lab and return to both Archie and the Ferryman at the docks. Speak with Archie about what’s next, and you’ll then have a decision to make; you can invite Archie along with you, making him your new companion, or dismiss him entirely to leave him behind.

Note that if you take on Archie, any existing companions will be dismissed. If you choose to leave Archie behind, I can only assume that you will be able to recruit him later, but I am yet to confirm this. All in all, companions seem to be a little bit bugged right now — Churchill especially — so if you find one that you like, do not dismiss them!

After deciding what to do with Archie, the Lands of the Seraph quest concludes and the Fiedi Dispenser quest begins.

For more on Fallout: London, take a look at our guide to the mod’s factions, what the developers have to say about finally launching the project, and how to fix the game crashing.