"We are not afraid to do what's necessary" Hundreds of Fallout and Elder Scrolls devs at Zenimax go on strike against Microsoft

Hundreds of workers at ZeniMax - the publisher behind Fallout and Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda, as well as the likes of DOOM developer id Software - have gone on a one-day strike today, November 13, with reason for the action being alleged lack of bargaining by Microsoft over issues like remote work and outsourcing.

Members of ZeniMax Workers United - CWA, the group of roughly 300 QA developers who unionised via the Communications Workers of America union back in January 2023, have walked out of ZeniMax locations across the US states of Maryland and Texas.

"Today, we are on strike," ZeniMax Workers United - CWA wrote in a post on Twitter, "We are not afraid to do what's necessary to make sure that Microsoft meets us at the bargaining table over key issues like remote work options and outsourcing.

"We deserve job security and improved working conditions. Hundreds of our members are striking from 10-6PM in Maryland and Texas today to tell Microsoft to stop dragging their feet."

Just last month, The CWA filed an unfair labour practice charge against ZeniMax, accusing the company of contracting out QA work without notifying the union, with the concern among workers being that think kind of thing could undercut unionised amd established staff by shifting their work elsewhere, leaving them with less leverage to fight for the assurances they want from their employer.

VG247 has reached out to ZeniMax and Microsoft for comment.

Last month also saw Activision QA developers who unionised earlier this year, forming Activision Quality Assurance United - CWA, held protests on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's release day, protest over Microsoft's remote work policies, with workers claiming that "when workers requested reasonable accommodations to work from home, Microsoft refused to provide exemptions for workers who disclosed serious medical conditions or recommendations from doctors to work remotely".