Fallout has crossed 100 million viewers worldwide, becoming Prime Video's second-biggest show after The Rings of Power

That Fallout TV show was pretty great, ey? In fact, it even landed a hefty number of Emmy nominations before taking home a couple of them. Now, Prime Video and Kilter Films are also celebrating the fact it has crossed the 100 million viewers threshold worldwide after roughly six months on Amazon's streaming platform.

The announcement came via the series' social media accounts and will surely boost Prime Video, Kilter Films, and Bethesda's confidence going into season 2, which will be filled to the brim with New Vegas stuff if that season 1 finale was any indication.

Crossing the 100-million mark positions Fallout right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and... above everything else on the platform, at least when it comes to Prime Video-exclusive shows. Yep, online chuds and grifters would have you believe the Middle-earth-set series is a massive flop, but the reality's quite the opposite, even if season 2's numbers have taken a bit longer to take off.

For reference, season 1 of The Rings of Power has, as of writing, reached over 150 million viewers worldwide since late 2022. That makes Fallout crossing the 100-million mark in just six months even more impressive and solidifies it as Prime Video's second-biggest show, which might help it have legs past season 2 if ratings don't drop off a cliff.

Of course, the series' success with critics and audiences alike has translated into a big boost to Fallout game sales and even spending on Fallout 76's ongoing live service, which is the exact type of result big companies want from big-budget adaptations of best-selling video games.

Will this translate into more Fallout spinoffs before Bethesda Game Studios is done in a few years with The Elder Scrolls 6 and moves on to Fallout 5? We'd like to think so, but with Xbox and Bethesda being such a mess in recent times at a management and direction level, maybe we'll just be playing new Fallout 76 content until the early 2030s.