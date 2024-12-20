Fallout season two likely won't see Fallout 76 take its TV crossovers to a whole new level, as its devs don't want to "give fan service for just the sake of doing it"

The second series of Amazon's Fallout TV show has already commenced filming, and even if we've still likely got plenty of time to wait until we see what Lucy, Maximus and The Ghoul get up to in New Vegas, that doesn't mean people aren't excited.

It'll no doubt be a boon for Fallout games too, with the first series having brought players to the likes of Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 in droves, as the latter did some little crossovers with the show too. Given these were most limited to things like outfits, and the show's now cemented itself as the hit no-one could be 100% sure it would be heading into season one, as part of an interview about playable ghouls and other stuff, I asked 76's lead producer Bill LaCoste if the team will be looking to level up what it does crossover bit-wise for season two.

"I would imagine it would probably be along the same lines," LaCoste told me, "Because we have an appreciation for the TV show, the story it’s trying to tell and the characters it's trying to [portray], and we also have an appreciation for the story of Fallout 76 is trying to tell.

"So, very, very limited amounts of crossover, where it actually makes sense, because again, we're on extreme ends of the [Fallout] timeline as well. So, some of that crossover doesn't make sense. We just want to make sure that it's done in a way that is supportive of the TV show, but also allows us to just coexist within this story overall that's being told.

"We probably won't go out of our way to add a whole bunch of stuff specific to the show, because we don't feel like we need to. We feel like it's great to let the TV show do its thing and for people to love the TV show for what it is, but also love our game for what it is, and not just give fan service for just the sake of doing it. We'll do some things that make sense, [the] Vault 33 suit made sense, it's something that exists in the world and you can have it, but yeah, we'll probably keep that relatively light would be my guess."

So, some stuff, but nothing that'd feel too out of place in the world of Appalachia, with its mothmen cults and giant snakes. Ok, I'm being a bit facetious there, but it will be interesting to see what Bethesda does do Fallout game-wise to coincide with Fallout season two, given how much chatter the series' lack of a recent release that the first series spawned, for better or worse.

In the meantime, however, we will all at least have Fallout 76's playable ghoul to try out, in between squinting at alleged photos of Fallout season two sets.