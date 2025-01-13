Fallout 2 remake mod Fallout 4: Project Arroyo releases its version of the classic Pip-Boy 2000, as a wonderfully boxy taste of what to expect

Hey, remember Project Arroyo? It's one of the many cool Fallout modding projects in the works right now, with the goal of remaking Fallout 2 in Fallout 4's engine, and while it still doesn't have a concrete release date, its devs have just put out something cool. It's the mod's version of the classic Pip-Boy 2000, and it's defintely worth grabbing if you love some old-school Fallout.

While we've had plenty of big Fallout mods to talk about in the interim with the likes of Fallout: London and Fallout 1 remake mod Fallout: Vault 13 - the latter of which released a demo, then soon after suddenly had its development suspended it it's been a little bit since we've heard from the Project Arroyo team.

Now, though, they've followed up the showcases of the mod's re-creations of various Fallout 2 landmarks early last year by letting you play around with a key bit of kit from it right now.

Modeled & animated by Fallout modding community staple Neeher - who we've previously spoken to about his work on Fallout: London, and with custom skins by Dorian, the 'Project Arroyo - Pip-Boy 2000' swaps out the Pip-Boy 3000 you'll be used to in Fallout 4 for its much boxier Fallout 2 counterpart. You can get the full version via the link in the previous sentence if you're on PC, but there's also a "lite" version for Xbox.

The modders have gone ahead and created "various skins to choose from and all new custom animations" for the 2000, and have even tweaked the way your character goes about picking it up in Vault 111. We'll have to see if there's any retro console-style cartridge blowing - as there was with the animation for Fallout: London's Atta-Boy - before you slap it on your vault-dwelling wrist.

This Pip-Boy's release has also come with a trailer for the device, done in calssic Fallout style, just in case you've forgotten what the PIP bit stands for. As of right now, the Project Arroyo team is still open to volunteers, and you can head to their Discord server and fill in an application form if you think you've got the skills to help work on the mod.