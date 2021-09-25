Fall Guys earns Guinness World Record for being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time

Fall Guys is a very popular game, so much so that Guinness World Records has taken notice.

According to developer Mediatonic, the game has been included in the 2022 Guinness World Records book. For what you may ask? Why, for becoming the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time is what.

That’s a rather impressive feat, considering all of the games available, but it also doesn’t hurt that the game is free. Not saying that to take anything away from the record, just making an observation.

This isn’t the first time the game has been noticed by bodies that hand out records and accolades. The game was nominated in five different BAFTA categories, it was nominated for five Golden Joystick awards and won two, it took home one trophy from The Game Awards 2020, and took home two PlayStation Blog Game of the Year awards for best independent game and multiplayer game.

Currently in Season 5, the jungle-themed adventure is tentatively scheduled to end on November 16 and will be followed by Season 6. The most recent update to the game came at the end of August and introduced level variations to many rounds, and Sum Fruit, which is a new logic round.

The platform battle royale game was released for PC and PlayStation 4 in August 2020, and last we heard, it is still slated to release on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S sometime this year.