Fable meets Stardew Valley meets Rimworld in the RPG life sim adventure Mirthwood

Mirthwood is a new medieval fantasy RPG and life-sim adventure in the works, and it sounds right up our alley.

So much so, we are a bit disappointed we'll have to wait until next year to get our hands on it.

Mirthwood - an immersive medieval fantasy world that allows you to choose who you want to be.

But good things come to those who wait, and wait we shall for the Bad Ridge Games title.

In the game, you will create your own adventurer, a refugee arriving in a land filled with opportunity, and secrets, far from the war-torn continent in which they hail.

Here, you will come to own an upgradable homestead, build a farm with crops, orchards, and animals, and sell your produce in town. You can trade and interact with residents and get to know them via a Sims-like relationship system. Building friendships and trust can lead to rewards, quests, and romance.

Mirthwood features an open world with non-linear progression, allowing you to choose what kind of life you want to lead. There's plenty to do. You can live a simple, quiet life or adventure in dangerous forests, explore ancient ruins, and battle creatures to uncover hidden treasures. There are six diverse regions and three distinct towns, with much to discover, so you will definitely want to go exploring.

Along with a rich world, the game features a questing system where thanks to the unpredictable world around you, making choices will affect your character and others, allowing for multiple playthroughs. The game also features a crafting system so that you can create weapons and items to aid you both at home and during your adventures

Mirthwood is coming to PC in 2024.