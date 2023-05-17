If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Farm, Fight, Forage

Fable meets Stardew Valley meets Rimworld in the RPG life sim adventure Mirthwood

A new adventure awaits.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Mirthwood is a new medieval fantasy RPG and life-sim adventure in the works, and it sounds right up our alley.

So much so, we are a bit disappointed we'll have to wait until next year to get our hands on it.

Mirthwood - an immersive medieval fantasy world that allows you to choose who you want to be.

But good things come to those who wait, and wait we shall for the Bad Ridge Games title.

In the game, you will create your own adventurer, a refugee arriving in a land filled with opportunity, and secrets, far from the war-torn continent in which they hail.

Here, you will come to own an upgradable homestead, build a farm with crops, orchards, and animals, and sell your produce in town. You can trade and interact with residents and get to know them via a Sims-like relationship system. Building friendships and trust can lead to rewards, quests, and romance.

Mirthwood features an open world with non-linear progression, allowing you to choose what kind of life you want to lead. There's plenty to do. You can live a simple, quiet life or adventure in dangerous forests, explore ancient ruins, and battle creatures to uncover hidden treasures. There are six diverse regions and three distinct towns, with much to discover, so you will definitely want to go exploring.

Along with a rich world, the game features a questing system where thanks to the unpredictable world around you, making choices will affect your character and others, allowing for multiple playthroughs. The game also features a crafting system so that you can create weapons and items to aid you both at home and during your adventures

Mirthwood is coming to PC in 2024.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Bad Ridge Games, Exploration and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch