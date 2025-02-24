Exoborne playtesters jumped into over 500,000 matches and made over $7 billion in in-game loot in less than a week

Exoborne, the third-person extraction shooter from Sharkmob, has just released a bunch of stats from its closed playtest. It turns out that players went wild on it over the five days it was available, clocking over 500,000 matches and extracting with over $7 billion in loot.

Now that's a lot of games, and a lot of candlesticks, seeds, and jewelry brought home. But there's more! According to the Exoborne official Twitter account, we saw over 7 million eliminated NPCs, 151,718 players taken out, and nearly half a million successful extractions. Not too shabby at all.

Those who played the play test were able to unlock two cosmetics for the full game for playing with friends, which is a nice little bonus, but aside from that all progress will of course be wiped for future play tests (if there are any) and the full release. So, if you missed out, don't feel too bad about it.

Exoborne is the next big effort from Sharkmob, who previously released the ill-fated Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt. Now, that game was pretty darn good in my opinion, but failed to maintain momentum from its decent launch, sadly fluttering out and eventually having its servers shut down. Exoborne, with a more substantial selection of story content to play through and fitting into a more mainstream genre is a clear attempt to remedy past troubles.

Exoborne is now going under the radar for a while, though there are still a selection of in-game rewards players can earn in the full release on their website. You'll have to do stuff like follow its social media accounts, join the Discord, and so on. But, having played the game myself a bit, I absolutely recommend keeping this game on your radar.