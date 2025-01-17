Exoborne, the exollent-looking exosuit extraction shooter, is hosting a playtest soon - and you can sign up right now

You know that 2025 is well and truly underway because we’re starting to get news and updates about games we expect to play this year. Exoborne is one such game, and it’ll be letting some lucky few play it for the first time next month.

Exoborne is the new game from Sharkmob, the team behind the ill-fated (but beloved) Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, and it’s already generated a lot of positive buzz from the few times it’s been shown to the public last year.

Exoborne is an extraction, PvPvE shooter whose main mechanic revolves around the use of the Exo-Rigs, which not only help you navigate the world of the game and pull off stunts measly non-exo’d humans cannot, they also act as platforms that factor into your loadout and play style.

As is pretty much the standard in extraction games, you’ll be inserting into a highly-contested zone where AI factions fight each other - and you. Other players, often vying for same loot, will be dropping in all across the map. Another major element in Exoborne’s gameplay is its chaotic weather system, which effectively creates another element of danger you also have to contend with.

This next playtest will be available on PC through Steam. It kicks off Wednesday, February 12 at 5am PT, 8am ET, 1pm UK. You’ll be able to play until Monday, February 17 - which should be long enough for most to get a few hours of gameplay in. All you need to do is hit the Request Access button on Exoborne’s Steam page, and you’ll be notified by Steam if you’re chosen.

We played Exoborne in August last year, when Connor also talked to members of the Sharkmob team about how the studio plans to avoid another Bloodhunt situation. The live service space has gotten even more brutal since the end of Bloodhunt’s service. We’re now seeing games that spent years in development get shuttered before they even have a chance to make a case for themselves, so the odds are certainly not in anyone’s favour there - but you can’t ever bet against great gameplay.