Excited about the Days Gone PS5 remaster, but only own the PS4 version through PS Plus? You're in for some bad news

Sony announced that a PS5 remaster is on the way for Days Gone last week, only it comes with a bit of a snag for those that own it through PS Plus.

At some point along the way, I couldn't tell you when because Sony gives out free games literally every month with PS Plus, Days Gone was one of the monthly titles, so anyone that claimed it at the time will now have it in their library. I'm sure many of you who got it that way would have been quite pleased with last week's news that a PS5 remaster is on the way for Days Gone, and owners of the PS4 version of the game only had to spend $10 to upgrade. That's all well and dandy, except for the fact that this upgrade path is only available for those who have actually paid for the physical or digital copy of the game, and not those who got it through PS Plus.

This comes courtesy of the fine print on a post from Bend Studio explaining how you can upgrade your copy of the game for only $10, explaining that "PS4 game redemptions via PlayStation Plus are not eligible for upgrade." It feels like a bit of an odd choice to make, given that there are probably a number of players that would have been willing to pay 10 bucks for an upgrade like this, but perhaps Sony felt they would make more money from people buying the remaster outright.

PSA: For players that have purchased Days Gone on PlayStation 4, you can upgrade to Days Gone Remastered including all new content and features for $10! pic.twitter.com/1cj6J7gZGs — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) February 16, 2025

Days Gone was initially released on PS4 way back in 2019, and generally received pretty average reviews from critics, though generally seemed to have sold well enough. A sequel never materialised, and developer Bend Studio even made it clear that one isn't happening last year. Back in 2022 a movie adaptation was announced, but with little shared about it since, this remaster might be the last time we'll hear about the game.

Days Gone Remastered is due out April 25 on PS5 and PC.