Everything we know about Project L, the Riot Games fighting game

If there’s one game that has everything biting their nails in anticipation this year, it’s Project L. A fighting game based in the League of Legends universe, this title is drawing the attention of fighting game players, longterm League players, and more as the game slowly moves forwards to its eventual release.

For those looking to stay informed on this project, this article will take you through everything we currently know about Project L. As more information comes out, this piece will be updated, so be sure to pop back every once in a while if you’re unsure what’s been revealed or not.

What is the Project L release date?

As of right now, there’s no official word on when Project L will be released. That being said, in their 2021 game showcase in November 2021 as part of the huge Arcane event, they explained that the game was still far from done, and unlikely to be released at any point in 2022.

What kind of fighting game is Project L?

Project L is a 2D fighter, with 2v2 combat as each player takes control of a pair of League of Legends characters. In terms of close comparisons, the game looks to have the same pacing as Street Fighter titles, but with a flexible tag mechanic that harkens back to titles such as Marvel vs Capcom or Dragon Ball FighterZ.

What platforms will Project L release on?

There’s no word yet what platforms Project L will be coming to. However, it’s safe to assume with Riot Games titles almost entirely featuring on PC that it will have a presence there. Console versions are yet to be confirmed.

What characters are in Project L?

The following characters have been seen in promotional material for Project L:

Katarina

Darius

Ahri

Ekko

Jinx

As for future characters, we have no word on who we can expect or how many we can expect to see in the final roster.

Who is making Project L?

Aside from Riot Games, the company who is behind the title, there are some truly interesting people behind the creation of Project L. Tom and Tony Cannon have been positioned as the faces of the Project so far, both of which have long standing history in the fighting game community. Tom is the founder of Evo, the largest fighting game tournament in the world, while his brother Tony was behind the groundbreaking arcade netcode software GGPO. Cool stuff!

Seth Killian, another legendary name in the western fighting game community, also had a part to play in the development of Project L early on. However, he quietly left to work at Epic Games back in 2019. There’s been no official word on why he left.

How long has Project L been in development?

Technically, Project L may have been in the works as early as 2016 when the company acquired Radiant Entertainment. That developer was staffed by Tom and Tony Cannon, as well as Seth Killian as they developing Rising Thunder. This game, while still playable now via a publicly available community version, was cancelled to make way for Project L.

When is the next Project L beta?

As of right now, there is no word of an upcoming beta for Project L. There have been invite-only playtests, but nothing close to a public, or even closed online beta are coming soon.

Are you excited for Project L? Let us know below, as well as anything you want to see from the game!