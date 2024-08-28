All these years later, Everybody Still Hates Chris, and the animated take on the sitcom classic finally has a release date

Everybody Still Hates Chris, the animated continuation of 2000s sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, finally has a release date.

You can only wonder how long people could hate Chris Rock for, but as it turns out, it's quite a while, as people are continuing to hate him in the upcoming Comedy Central show. Earlier this week, a premiere date was finally set for the show, as well as a first look at the show, which you can see in the image at the top of the page. The animated series is currently set to air next month, September 25 at 10pm ET, though I have to say, they're cutting it a bit close in terms of actually advertising the show - there hasn't been a single trailer for it yet, and with a month left to go, that doesn't exactly inspire confidence.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Much like the original, the animated version is a semi-autobiographical look at actor Chris Rock's life, who has returned to star and executive produce this version. He'll once again serve as a narrator of the show as an adult Chris looking back on his life, with Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold reprise their roles as Julius and Rochelle, Chris' parents, respectively. Original young Chris actor Tyler James Williams is obviously a bit too old to be playing a kid version of him (he's too busy teaching these days), so Tim Johnson Jr. will be replacing him, who's also joined by Terrence Little Gardenhigh and Ozioma Akagha as Chris' sibling, Drew and Tonya.

Animation studio Titmouse is handling this one, a studio that's worked on a whole bunch of animated projects, including Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Scavengers Reign, as well as some games like Hi-Fi Rush, so you can probably assume that side of things is in good hands at the very least.