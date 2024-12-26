Rare would like to remind you that Everwild is still a thing... with a holidays card

On the heels of Rare’s success with Sea of Thieves, the British studio announced what would be its next project in November 2019. The game’s name is Everwild, and the initial reveal trailer was more of a tone piece than anything, showing a picture-esque world of wild animals and some elements of magic.

Rare followed up the 2019 reveal with another trailer in 2020, which was about as cryptic, and didn’t offer solid details or a release date. Since then, we’ve seen very little from Everwild. In fact, we’d go years without its name being mentioned at all - not even a reminder that it’s alive.

2021 reports suggested that the project had been rebooted internally, with Rare shooting for a 2024 release. We’re just a few short days away from the end of 2024, of course, and we’re still not playing Everwild.

So what’s going on? Well, we don’t have an answer to that question, either. The good news, however, is that Rare does at least have something to share with fans, which you could take as a reminder that it continues to work on the mysterious game. Over on Twitter, Rare shared a holidays greeting card featuring a new image from the game. In the accompanying post, the developer acknowledged that it’s only an image, and wished everyone happy holidays.

“Hope you're closing the year out in style and, as it's the day of fine gifts and finer food, here's our offering - a delicious png for you to enjoy!” it reads. “Right, we're off to eat a Patagotitan's hypothesised weight in sweets. 'Til 2025!”

Happy holidays, whoever's seeing this! Hope you're closing the year out in style and, as it's the day of fine gifts and finer food, here's our offering - a delicious png for you to enjoy! Right, we're off to eat a Patagotitan's hypothesised weight in sweets. 'Til 2025! pic.twitter.com/v52MEJ58x6 — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) December 25, 2024

We could only see this as an early tease for something to do with Everwild that will take place in 2025. Perhaps the game will finally be released, but 2025 may also just as easily be the year the game is properly revealed, with a release date in 2026 or beyond.

Regardless, you can see from the replies that the tweet certainly made a lot of people happy to see Everwild mentioned again, even if it’s at the tail end of 2024 with, frankly, not a lot of substance.