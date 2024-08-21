Everspace 2's Titans DLC brings massive ships to the game, and we won't have to wait too long to play it

At Gamescom 2024, Everspace 2 developer Rockfish Games revealed the next chapter in the space shooter-RPG’s story. Titans is the game’s first paid add-on, and it brings something we’ve strangely never seen before in the game.

The DLC expands the scale of Everspace 2 in some exciting new ways, offering massive new encounters, and it will be available for purchase in September.

Titans is made up of two story chapters: Dreadnought, and Leviathan. Dreadnought will have you join a group of freelancers to investigate a rumour about a massive ship that’s unlike anything else in the game. This multi-stage boss fight will be challenging, and is designed for players with well-balanced ship loadouts.

Leviathan takes Everspace 2 into the weird side of science fiction. It too will set you on the trail of a massive creature in the Khait Nebula, except this organic ship hides more within its belly than you might expect. This storyline’s gameplay will focus on puzzle solving, disarming traps and resource gathering, rather than full-on combat.

Leviathan is designed for replayability, as the insides of these massive creatures are procedurally generated, meaning they’re going to be different each time you explore them.

Both encounters, of course, also unlock some new rewards once completed. In fact, one of the main selling points of Titans is the new loot you can find and equip, which includes new item sets, catalysts, legendaries, and new consumables.

Titans will be available September 16 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, priced $15 / €15 / £13. As for the future of Everspace 2, you’ll be happy to know that Rockfish is working on a second, ever larger expansion that’s targeting release sometime in 2025.