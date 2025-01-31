Evacuate the meme jacuzzi, those The Sims 1 and 2 re-releases are actually a thing, and you can grab 'em today

Well, EA and Maxis have had something nice for retro Sims fans in store as part of the celebration of the series' 25th anniversary - those reported re-releases of the first two Sims games are real, and they're going on sale today.

Reports had claimed EA would be putting these games out digitally on PC by the end of January - so, basically this week - and it's now done so on January 31, last thing on a Friday. Timing.

The re-releases for PC via EA app, Epic Games Store, and Steam are dubbed The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection, and are also avialable together in a Sims 25th Birthday Bundle bundle.

"To celebrate our legacy and honor the incredible fans that have been with us along the way, we’re re-releasing two fan-favorite titles that contain familiar neighborhoods and beloved characters – such as the sneaky burglar, unpredictable genie, and Sunny the Tragic Clown – that started it all," EA wrote in its announcement of these being a thing, "Rediscover the nostalgia and magic of the classics that welcomed so many of you into our amazing community."

They're BACK! The Sims & The Sims 2 are available now across three bundles on PC via EA app for Windows, Steam and Epic Games Store 🎉 https://t.co/0NCGcPcWwt#TheSims25 pic.twitter.com/0h4msqrKZw — The Sims (@TheSims) January 31, 2025

One thing to look at is the prices - which will be $39.99 for the bundle, $19.99 for just The Sims: Legacy Collection, and $29.99 The Sims 2: Legacy Collection. Another is the expansion packs included with each game. It looks like the majority of the originals are present and corrected for, The Sims 2's IKEA Home Stuff pack does look to sadly have not made its way in.

Devastating news, obviously, but you do still get two different kinds of hoilday pack with that game, and the H&M Fashion Stuff pack to satiate your appetite for corporate tie-ins. The Sims 4's Throwback Fit Kit and Grunge Revival Kit have also been chucked in with these re-releases, with the first coming with the first game, and the latter coming with the second, so a nice boon fot the latest entry if you've not got those already.

So you, stop chilling in the bizarre "meme jacuzzi" section of the weird Sims Y2K website EA's set up as part of these festivities, dry your meme-water coated bottom off, and check these re-releases out if you fancy!